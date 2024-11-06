Doctors Find ‘Mass’ On Detroit Lions DE Josh Paschal’s Shoulder

While speaking to reporters on Wednesday, Detroit Lions defensive end Josh Paschal revealed the reason behind his absence from the last two games. During a recent check-up, doctors discovered a non-cancerous mass in his shoulder, which required removal. This news comes from a report by Colton Pouncy of The Athletic, detailing Paschal's health journey and his anticipated return to the field.

Paschal explained that the discovery of the mass led to necessary medical intervention, resulting in him missing the previous two games. Fortunately, the mass was found to be non-cancerous, providing some relief amid a challenging situation. He is optimistic about his recovery and expects to be back in action this Sunday against the Houston Texans.

https://twitter.com/colton_pouncy/status/1854247368314478967

This latest health scare is particularly poignant for Paschal, who has previously faced serious medical challenges. During his sophomore season at Kentucky, he missed a significant portion of the season while undergoing treatment for malignant melanoma on his left foot. His resilience in overcoming that battle has been an inspiration, and his current situation showcases his determination to return to the game he loves.

As the Lions prepare to face the Texans, Paschal’s potential return could provide a much-needed boost to the defensive line. The team has been performing well this season, sitting at 7-1, and the addition of a healthy Paschal can only strengthen their efforts as they push for playoff contention.