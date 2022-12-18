Detroit Lions Notes

Doctor’s opinion on Quinnen Williams could mean MASSIVE break for Detroit Lions

By W.G. Brady  - Senior News Desk Writer
1 Min Read
Highlights
  • The Lions take on the Jets on Sunday
  • One doctor believes the Lions could catch a MASSIVE break

When the Detroit Lions take on the New York Jets on Sunday afternoon, the Lions’ offense will have their work cut out for them as they will be facing a Jets defense that has been very good so far in 2022. That being said, if the Jets are without their best defensive player, Quinnen Williams, it would be a massive advantage for the Lions. According to one doctor, the Lions could catch a big break even if Williams does suit up for the Jets.

How could the Detroit Lions catch a break even if Quinnen Williams plays?

Just before midnight on Saturday night, Adam Schefter tweeted the following regarding Williams.

“Jets’ DT Quinnen Williams, listed as questionable for Sunday vs. the Lions due to a calf injury, is “truly a 50-50 call” and the team doesn’t plan to decide until pre-game warmups whether to play him, per source.”

This morning, Dr. David J. Chao, who was an NFL head team doctor for nearly two decades, took to Twitter to give his opinion on Williams.

“Even if he plays, don’t see how he can be effective and will have considerable aggravation risk,” Chao tweeted.

