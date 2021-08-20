Dodgers announcement could be sign of things to come for Detroit Tigers

With the Delta variant of COVID-19 spreading like wildfire, the Los Angeles Dodgers announced on Friday that all fans in attendance at Dodger Stadium must wear a mask or face covering at all times unless they are briefly eating or drinking.

The Dodgers made the announcement via Twitter and the mask enforcement policy goes into effect immediately.

Nation, do you think this is a sign of things to come for Detroit Tigers fans at Comerica Park? Would you still go?

Coming to Dodger Stadium? Here's what you should know. pic.twitter.com/eVhdVdVByP — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) August 20, 2021