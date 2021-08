We never thought we would be posting a video of a player sliding into home plate that did not include out Detroit Tigers but here we are.

On Tuesday night, Los Angeles Dodgers SS Trea Turner made a smooth slide into home plate that almost does not look real.

The slide has gone viral so we figured you would enjoy it!

Trea Turner Slide pic.twitter.com/jQnm7Tj2XU — Dodgers Dougout Podcast (@Dodgers_Dougout) August 11, 2021