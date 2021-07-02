Dodgers’ Trevor Bauer has been placed on administrative leave

News broke earlier this week that Los Angeles Dodgers star pitcher Trevor Bauer, the reigning NL Cy Young Award winner, was under investigation for alleged sexual assault.

And now, Major League Baseball has made the decision to place him on 7-day administrative leave as their investigation continues:

Bauer is accused of “physical and emotional” pain on the alleged victim, according to victim attorney Marc Garelick.

