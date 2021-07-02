Dodgers’ Trevor Bauer has been placed on administrative leave

Sharing is caring!

News broke earlier this week that Los Angeles Dodgers star pitcher Trevor Bauer, the reigning NL Cy Young Award winner, was under investigation for alleged sexual assault.

And now, Major League Baseball has made the decision to place him on 7-day administrative leave as their investigation continues:

MLB announces that it has placed Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer on seven-day administrative leave. Says its investigation is ongoing. — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) July 2, 2021

Bauer is accused of “physical and emotional” pain on the alleged victim, according to victim attorney Marc Garelick.