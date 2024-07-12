Dodgers vs Tigers, July 12, 2024: How to Watch, Odds, and More





The Los Angeles Dodgers (55-39) are heading to Comerica Park to face off against the Detroit Tigers (45-49) tonight at 6:40 PM in a Dodgers vs Tigers matchup. The Dodgers are looking to snap a four-game losing streak and regain their footing after a rough series against Philadelphia.

Meanwhile, the Tigers have found new life, winning six of their last seven games. This matchup features a strong pitching duel with Tarik Skubal (10-3, 2.37 ERA) taking the mound for Detroit and James Paxton (7-2, 4.24 ERA) for Los Angeles.

How to Watch the Dodgers vs Tigers

Place: Comerica Park (Detroit, MI)

Comerica Park (Detroit, MI) Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Streaming : MLB.TV, ESPN+

: MLB.TV, ESPN+ TV : DirecTV (channel 663), Bally Sports Detroit

: DirecTV (channel 663), Bally Sports Detroit Radio: 97.1 The Ticket, Audacy DETSP

Dodgers vs Tigers Odds

Spread: Tigers -1.5 (+145) / Dodgers +1.5 (-175)

Tigers -1.5 (+145) / Dodgers +1.5 (-175) Moneyline: Tigers -140 / Dodgers +120

Tigers -140 / Dodgers +120 Total: Over/Under (8.5) Tigers -105 Dodgers -115

Over/Under (8.5)

Odds found at PickDawgz

Predictions

Detroit comes into this game with momentum, having won six of their last seven contests. On the other hand, the Dodgers have struggled recently, losing four games in a row. Given Skubal‘s impressive form and the Tigers’ recent hot streak, Detroit is likely to have the edge tonight. My prediction is for Detroit to take game one.



Prediction: Detroit Tigers 5, Los Angeles Dodgers 3.

This game is crucial for the Tigers, who are battling to close the gap in the AL Central. Riley Greene has been a standout for the team, batting .266 with 17 home runs and 48 RBIs this season. Fans should also keep an eye on Tarik Skubal, who has been dominant at home and could potentially secure his 11th win of the season.

For the Dodgers, Shohei Ohtani continues to excel, boasting a .314 batting average with 28 home runs. While the Dodgers lead the NL West, their recent form suggests a tough outing against a resurgent Detroit Tigers team.

