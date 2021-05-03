Does Davante Adams’ latest tweet spell doom for Green Bay Packers?

Sharing is caring!

In case you have not heard, Aaron Rodgers is not happy about his current situation with the Green Bay Packers. In fact, there are reports floating around that Rodgers has said he will not play for the Packers in 2021 unless the team fires GM Brian Gutkunst. (Peter King said he has not heard that sentiment).

On Monday, Davante Adams tweeted out a message that has gone viral and plenty are speculating as to what it means.

“Gotta appreciate what u got while ya got it!”

Check it out.

Nation, how are you taking this tweet? Do you think Adams knows Rodgers is gone or do you just think it means something else?