Dog predicts who Detroit Lions will select with No. 2 overall pick [Video]

Ok, when we start publishing things like this, you know we are more than ready for the 2022 NFL Draft TO JUST GET HERE!!!

On Monday, Benjamin Raven (who is one of my favorite Detroit Lions beat writers) released a video of his dog Luna predicting who the Lions will select with the No. 2 overall pick.

We don’t want to spoil it, so, without further ado, we give you Ben and Luna!

in the most important NFL mock draft of the offseason. Luna selects at Pick 2 for the Detroit Lions … (I’m losing my mind) pic.twitter.com/2U86KgeSdm — Benjamin Raven (@BenjaminSRaven) April 25, 2022

This is an awesome video but let’s hope that Luna gets this one wrong and Sauce Gardner is not the Lions’ pick at No. 2!

That being said, this has to be a yearly thing, Ben!

