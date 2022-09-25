Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa back in game after hitting head on turf [Video]

UPDATE:

According to reports, Tua Tagovailoa is back on the sideline and will start the second half for the Miami Dolphins. This is incredible news because Tua did not look good at all when he was forced to leave the game.

#Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa is back on the sideline and will start the second half. So there's that… — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) September 25, 2022

ORIGINAL REPORT:

Our thoughts and prayers are with Miami Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa after he suffered what appears to be a scary brain injury on Sunday against the Buffalo Bills.

Watch as Tagovailoa is pushed by a Bills player, causing him to hit his head on the turf.

As you will see, Tua tried to get up and walk it off but he fell to the ground as he clearly did not have his balance.