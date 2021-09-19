Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa carted to locker room with injury [Video]

On Sunday, during the Miami Dolphins game against the Buffalo Bills, Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa suffered an injury and needed to be carted off of the field and into the locker room.
Hit on Tua Tagovailoa that may have caused injury. #dolphins #bills #MiamiDolphins #tua pic.twitter.com/qqy3ZyjE1Q
— A Bar of Soap (@ABarofSoap5) September 19, 2021
According to reports, Tua suffered a rib injury and is questionable to return.
#Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa suffered a rib injury and is questionable to return. He's still in the locker room. #BUFvsMIA
— Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) September 19, 2021