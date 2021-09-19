Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa carted to locker room with injury [Video]

On Sunday, during the Miami Dolphins game against the Buffalo Bills, Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa suffered an injury and needed to be carted off of the field and into the locker room.

According to reports, Tua suffered a rib injury and is questionable to return.

