Michigan Defender Sends Bold Warning to Oklahoma QB John Mateer

Michigan defensive end Dom Nichols understands exactly what John Mateer can do when a pass rush loses containment.

He saw it last September.

Mateer threw for 270 yards and added 74 more on the ground while accounting for three touchdowns in Oklahoma’s 24-13 victory over Michigan. The Wolverines will get another shot at the Sooners on Saturday, and Nichols is not being subtle about what he expects when Mateer tries to escape the pocket this time.

“He’s not getting away from me,” Nichols said this week.

There is some bite behind the confidence. Nichols opened the 2026 season with nine tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss and 1.5 sacks against Western Michigan, emerging as one of the few uncomplicated positives from Michigan’s shaky 13-12 victory.

Mateer Already Made Michigan Pay Once

Stopping Mateer requires more than simply winning a pass-rush matchup.

Last season, the Oklahoma quarterback completed 21 of 34 passes for 270 yards and a touchdown against Michigan, then carried 19 times for 74 yards and two more scores. His performance was strong enough to earn SEC Offensive Player of the Week honors after Oklahoma handed the Wolverines their first loss of the season. Oklahoma’s official recap showed how much damage Mateer created with both parts of his game.

That is what makes Nichols’ comment more than standard pregame bravado.

Michigan cannot afford edge defenders flying recklessly upfield and creating running lanes behind them. Against Mateer, pressure without discipline can become a 15-yard scramble before anyone realizes the quarterback has left the pocket.

Michigan’s own preparation has emphasized exactly that. The Wolverines have talked throughout the week about gap integrity and avoiding the type of long drives that kept their defense on the field against Western Michigan.

Nichols Has Been Michigan’s Most Productive Edge

Nichols has reason to enter the matchup confidently.

His Week 1 performance came while Michigan’s defense spent far too much time on the field because of turnovers and offensive inconsistency. Even under those conditions, the Wolverines kept Western Michigan out of the end zone.

Nichols later said Michigan’s defensive front has to eliminate long possessions and establish itself in the backfield more consistently, according to his appearance on Michigan’s In the Trenches podcast.

That front will need more than Nichols. Michigan wants a deeper edge rotation after leaning heavily on him and John Henry Daley in the opener, and freshman Carter Meadows could return against Oklahoma.

Fresh legs matter when the quarterback on the other side can turn a broken play into another first down.

Oklahoma Brings a Much Different Test

Mateer looked comfortable in Oklahoma’s opener.

He completed 11 of 17 passes for 225 yards and three touchdowns before leaving late in the third quarter of a 51-0 win over UTEP. Oklahoma scored on its first eight possessions and entered Michigan week looking considerably cleaner than the Wolverines did in their opener. Oklahoma’s season-opening performance quickly changed the perception of Saturday’s matchup.

The betting market reacted too. Michigan went from an early favorite to a significant underdog after Week 1, producing a dramatic point-spread swing before the Sooners arrived in Ann Arbor.

Michigan’s offense has generated most of the attention this week, particularly the questions surrounding Bryce Underwood.

Nichols has identified the problem waiting on the other side.

Mateer escaped Michigan repeatedly a year ago.

Nichols is promising that will not happen again.