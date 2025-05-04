Dominic Lovett Already on the Outside Looking In for Lions

Dominic Lovett is a promising rookie, but with the Detroit Lions' wide receiver room already full, the seventh-rounder could find himself on the outside looking in.

Dominic Lovett was a seventh-round flier in a deep Detroit Lions 2025 draft class. While the Lions clearly liked something about the former Georgia wideout enough to spend a pick on him, the cold truth is this: he may already be on the outside looking in.

Why Dominic Lovett Faces an Uphill Climb

Let’s be real. This wide receiver room is loaded.

Amon-Ra St. Brown is the heart and soul of the passing game.

Jameson Williams is a burner entering a pivotal third season.

Tim Patrick and Kalif Raymond are trusted veterans.

and are trusted veterans. Isaac TeSlaa, a third-round pick, cost the Lions two future third-rounders and has already been penciled into the WR5 role.

That’s five spots right there. Add in Ronnie Bell, who was signed during the offseason, and Tom Kennedy, who refuses to go away, and you start to see the issue. Lovett, a seventh-round rookie, is going to have to blow the doors off the building just to get noticed.

Practice Squad Path? Almost Certainly

Now, that doesn’t mean all hope is lost. If Lovett clears waivers, he’s an ideal practice squad candidate. He’s a solid route runner with SEC pedigree and special teams potential. The Lions can stash him, develop him, and reassess the room next year.

Why 2026 Might Be His Moment

There could be an opportunity ahead. Both Kalif Raymond and Tim Patrick are slated to hit free agency in 2026. That would open up a spot or two, and if Lovett shows growth on the practice squad this year, he could absolutely be in the mix for the 53-man roster next season.

The Bottom Line

Dominic Lovett has talent, but he’s walking into a jam-packed position group with no clear path to the active roster in 2025. Still, the Lions are playing the long game here. Don’t be surprised if he spends this season learning, grinding, and setting himself up for a bigger role in 2026.