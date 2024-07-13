Dominik Hasek Disapproves of Datsyuk’s Hall of Fame Selection

Hasek Critical of Hall Call for Red Wings Teammate Datsyuk

Pavel Datsyuk, renowned Detroit Red Wings icon, recently celebrated his induction into the Hockey Hall of Fame. Reflecting on the honor, Datsyuk shared, “I’m still recognizing I’m there, and it’s hard to believe. Of course, I feel like I’m a lucky boy.” This momentous occasion took place as Datsyuk returned to Detroit, lending his expertise as a guest instructor at the Red Wings’ development camp.

Hasek’s Perspective and Criticism

However, Dominik Hasek, a former teammate, offered a tempered perspective on Datsyuk’s induction. While acknowledging Datsyuk’s exceptional career, Hasek raised concerns about the timing, given the prevailing political tensions involving Russia. Hasek expressed his respect for Datsyuk’s career, stating, “With his excellent performances and everything he has done for hockey, Pavel undoubtedly deserves a place in the HHOF.”

The crux of Hasek’s critique centers around the current political climate. He argues that celebrating a Russian athlete without a clear stance against Russia’s actions in Ukraine inadvertently supports the Russian regime. “It must be said that every public appearance of a Russian citizen who has not officially condemned the Russian imperialist war and other crimes connected with it… is automatically a huge advertisement for the Russian war and other Russian crimes,” Hasek emphasized.

Datsyuk’s stance on the conflict remains undisclosed, as he refrained from discussing Russia’s political environment during his recent media engagement in Detroit. Living and working in Russia for Avtomobilist in the KHL, Datsyuk’s position complicates his capacity to voice opposition safely.

The Hall of Fame’s Role

Hasek also pointed a finger at the Hockey Hall of Fame, suggesting that inviting Datsyuk to the induction ceremony might be perceived as an endorsement of Russia’s contentious actions. “Your choice will show the whole world how much you value human life, even if it’s on the other side of the globe,” Hasek remarked, illustrating the broader implications of such decisions.

Hasek is recognizing the difficult position Datsyuk’s Hall induction is creating for his old teammate.

“I don’t know if Pavel plans to condemn the Russian war in the coming months and, above all, if he is able to do it,” Hasek acknowledged. “However, it must be said that if he doesn’t, his appearance at the award ceremony (since he is a Russian citizen) will be a huge advertisement for the Russian war and Russian crimes.”