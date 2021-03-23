Don Muhlbach’s new contract with Detroit Lions includes interesting incentive

Sharing is caring!

As you have likely heard by now, the Detroit Lions are bringing back LS Don Muhlbach on a 1-year, $1.175 deal for the 2021 season.

On Tuesday, Muhlbach’s contract details were released and as you can see below, it includes an interesting incentive.

That incentive kicks in if the Lions go to the Super Bowl.

If the Lions go to the Super Bowl (we assume the tweet below does not mean WIN the Super Bowl), “The Mule” will have an extra $37,500 in his pocket!

Nation, what do you make of this incentive?

Don Muhlbach (Lions) one year, $1.175M, $50K signing bonus, $1.075M salary, $50K active-inactive any one game roster bonus, $37,500 Super Bowl incentive — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) March 23, 2021