Donovan Edwards and Blake Corum break off huge TD runs for Michigan [Videos]

The Michigan Wolverines are running the ball down the throat of the Penn State defense and Donovan Edwards and Blake Corum have both scored long touchdowns.

By W.G. Brady  - Senior News Desk Writer
Donovan Edwards Blake Corum
Donovan Edwards takes it to the houseBlake Corum follows suit with a long TD of his own

Donovan Edwards takes it to the house

Early in the third quarter, Wolverines running back Donovan Edwards made the Nittany Lions defenders look silly as he scored on a 67-yard run.

At the time of posting, Edwards has 11 carries for 135 yards and a touchdown.

Blake Corum follows suit with a long TD of his own

Not to be outdone by his buddy, Donovan, Blake Corum then scored on a 61-yard run to give Michigan a commanding 31-17 lead over the Nittany Lions.

At the time of posting Corum has 25 carries for 160 yards and 2 TDs.

Check it out.

