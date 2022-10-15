Donovan Edwards and Blake Corum break off huge TD runs for Michigan [Videos]

The Michigan Wolverines are running the ball down the throat of the Penn State defense and Donovan Edwards and Blake Corum have both scored long touchdowns.
Donovan Edwards takes it to the house
Early in the third quarter, Wolverines running back Donovan Edwards made the Nittany Lions defenders look silly as he scored on a 67-yard run.
At the time of posting, Edwards has 11 carries for 135 yards and a touchdown.
Blake Corum follows suit with a long TD of his own
Not to be outdone by his buddy, Donovan, Blake Corum then scored on a 61-yard run to give Michigan a commanding 31-17 lead over the Nittany Lions.
At the time of posting Corum has 25 carries for 160 yards and 2 TDs.
Check it out.