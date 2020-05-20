Donovan Edwards compares Michigan football commit J.J. McCarthy to the GOAT

If this comparison holds true, then Michigan Wolverines fans are in for some good times ahead.

West Bloomfield four-star running back Donovan Edwards compared Michigan commit J.J. McCarthy to Tom Brady, a former Wolverine in his own right and the greatest quarterback in NFL history.

“J.J. is like Tom Brady in my eyes,” Edwards said. “It would be dope to play with what I call Tom Brady. That’s just what I call him in my head.”

According to the 247Sports Composite rankings, McCarthy is ranked No. 15 overall and the No. 2 pro-style quarterback in the 2021 class.

Edwards is being recruited by the likes of the Wolverines along with Michigan State, Georgia, Oklahoma and Alabama. However, he isn’t in a rush to make his choice as of yet.

– – Quotes via Evan Petzold of The Detroit Free Press Link – –