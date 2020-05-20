41.2 F
Detroit
Wednesday, May 20, 2020
type here...
College Sports

Donovan Edwards compares Michigan football commit J.J. McCarthy to the GOAT

Related Articles

College Sports

Central Michigan becomes first D1 school in state to cut athletic program due to COVID-19

Arnold Powell - 0
According to a report from Tony Paul of The Detroit News, Central Michigan has become the first college in the state of Michigan to...
Read more
College Sports

Spartans coach Tom Izzo comes to Purdue coach Matt Painter’s defense

Michael Whitaker - 0
The Michigan Wolverines received reinforcements earlier in the week in the form of 6'7, 225 lb. former Purdue Boilermakers guard Nojel Eastern, who officially...
Read more

If this comparison holds true, then Michigan Wolverines fans are in for some good times ahead.

West Bloomfield four-star running back Donovan Edwards compared Michigan commit J.J. McCarthy to Tom Brady, a former Wolverine in his own right and the greatest quarterback in NFL history.

“J.J. is like Tom Brady in my eyes,” Edwards said. “It would be dope to play with what I call Tom Brady. That’s just what I call him in my head.”

According to the 247Sports Composite rankings, McCarthy is ranked No. 15 overall and the No. 2 pro-style quarterback in the 2021 class.

Edwards is being recruited by the likes of the Wolverines along with Michigan State, Georgia, Oklahoma and Alabama. However, he isn’t in a rush to make his choice as of yet.

– – Quotes via Evan Petzold of The Detroit Free Press Link – –

Have something to say? Click here to jump to the comments!

By Michael Whitaker

More on this topic

Previous articleFlashback: New Jersey Devils assistant Robbie Ftorek throws bench onto ice at Joe Louis Arena (VIDEO)

Comments

Comments


Popular stories

Category

Links

Stay connected

Stay up to date with your favorite sports news while you enjoy your morning coffee!

- Advertisement -

© 2010-2020 Fan Driven Media LLC. | All rights reserved.

Don't Miss Out! Subscribe To Our Newsletter!

Join our mailing list to receive the latest news and updates from our team, every morning.

You have Successfully Subscribed!