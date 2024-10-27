fb
Sunday, October 27, 2024
U of M

Donovan Edwards Demands Media ‘Stop Questioning’ Davis Warren [Video]

W.G. Brady
By W.G. Brady
In a season filled with ups and downs for Michigan’s quarterback room, Wolverines running back Donovan Edwards is making sure his teammate, Davis Warren, gets the support he deserves. Edwards, a prominent voice on the team, made a passionate statement following Michigan’s recent 24-17 victory over Michigan State, defending Warren against critics in the media.

Donovan Edwards Davis Warren

Named Michigan's starting quarterback at the beginning of the season, Warren’s journey hasn't been smooth. The former walk-on, now a fourth-year junior, took over as QB1 but struggled with interceptions in the first few games where he threw six interceptions over 10 quarters (some were clearly not his fault), head coach Sherrone Moore made the call to bench him in favor of Alex Orji.

For Warren, the benching was a setback, but his teammates never stopped believing in him. Since stepping back in to lead the Wolverines to victory over Michigan State, Warren’s resolve has been stronger than ever. During the post-game press conference, Edwards used the opportunity to silence Warren’s critics.

“He’s shown time and time again that he overcomes adversity in his personal life and in the football world,” Edwards stated, emphasizing his pride in Warren's resilience and determination. Concluding his remarks, Edwards made a pointed request to the media: “Stop questioning him, please!”

It’s clear that Edwards sees something special in Warren. Despite the calls for Orji from fans and media earlier this season, the team’s belief in Warren never wavered. Edwards’ statement not only reflects his own faith in Warren but also serves as a rallying cry for unity within Michigan's program as they continue their season with high expectations.

You can watch Edwards’ full statement in the video below.

W.G. Brady
W.G. Brady
