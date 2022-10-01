Donovan Edwards, Erick All learn fate for Michigan’s game vs. Iowa

Erick All has also been missing from action

Michigan has been without Donovan Edwards for two weeks

The Michigan Wolverines have been without their dynamic RB Donovan Edwards for the past two games as he has been recovering from a leg injury.

In addition, TE Erick All was forced to miss Michigan’s win over Maryland a week ago as he is dealing with an undisclosed injury.

On Saturday afternoon, Michigan football will be in Iowa City where they will square off against an Iowa Hawkeyes team that has beaten them four-straight times at Kinnick Stadium.

Will Michigan RB Donovan Edwards and TE Erick All play against Iowa?

Earlier this morning, Adam Rittenberg of ESPN reported that though Erick All will miss his second-consecutive game, Donovan Edwards will be back in the lineup for Michigan as they look to move to 5-0 with a win over Iowa.

Sources: #Michigan TE Erick All will miss his second consecutive game with an undisclosed injury. Backup running back Donovan Edwards (leg) will play today at Iowa. — Adam Rittenberg (@ESPNRittenberg) October 1, 2022

Earlier in the week, Jim Harbaugh joined the Stoney and Jansen show on 97.1 The Ticket and he said there was a chance Donovan Edwards would be back this week.

“It’s possible Donovan will be back this weekend,” Harbaugh replied.

Harbaugh also talked about RB Blake Corum having to shoulder so much of the load with Edwards out.

“That’s gone through my mind, but the truth is, Blake is so well-prepared,” Harbaugh said. “He has trained himself seven days a week, year round. I truly believe he can play the noon game, and then take a break, re-suit up and play another game. I think he can play two games back to back every single Saturday — that’s how well-prepared he is.”

Getting Donovan Edwards back is obviously a huge boost for Michigan as he is one of the most dynamic running backs in the country, and he is a threat to score every time he touches the football.

