Donovan Edwards makes 2nd highlight run, extends Michigan football’s lead over Purdue [VIDEO]

DONOVAN EDWARDS. Maybe we should just start calling him: “Mr. Second Half.” This dude has taken the Michigan Football team on his back in consecutive weeks in the second half and dominated both the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Purdue Boilermakers. This time with a bruising, 27-yard run for another quick second-half score for the Wolverines.

Donovan Edwards is ridiculous. 😱#B1GFCG x @UMichFootball pic.twitter.com/pAZP25IJGr — Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) December 4, 2022 Via Big Ten Network on Twitter

Donovan Edwards taking over Big Ten Championship

Edwards opened the second half with a 60-yard burst, setting up Kalel Mullings’s first career touchdown. On Michigan’s second drive, Edwards took the ball right up the gut and barrelled through Boilermakers to extend Michigan’s lead.

So far on the night, Edwards rushed 14 times for 128 yards (9.1 avg) and a score. He is taking the mantle and running with it in the absence of Blake Corum. There is no doubt that Corum will be missed, but if Edwards, who also is limited by a thumb injury, can continue this type of production, Michigan’s going to be just fine.