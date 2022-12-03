U of M

Donovan Edwards rips off a HUGE run to set up Kalel Mullings’ 1st touchdown [VIDEO]

By Teddy Jackson
1 Min Read

Well, another week and another Donovan Edwards highlight. This time the electric running back made a swift move at the point of attack and put the defender on skates and he burst for 60 yards. Watch the move Edwards put on his defender:

Via Big Ten Network on Twitter

Donovan Edwards helps capture moments in second half for Michigan

Michigan ran the ball a couple more times and then from the two-yard line brought in the heavy package and handed the ball to converted linebacker, Kalel Mullings. Mullings did the rest, powering his way past the goalline for his first career touchdown.

via Michigan Football on Twitter

Michigan took a 21-13 lead on the Mullings touchdown, in a contest that is closer than most expected. However, Michigan is one of the best–if not the best–second-half teams in the country and should look to close out Purdue in short order.

