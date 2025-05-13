Former Detroit Lions WR Donovan Peoples-Jones Finds New Home

Former Detroit Lions wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones is signing with the New Orleans Saints, per Jeremy Fowler. Here’s what it means for both teams.

TL;DR

Donovan Peoples-Jones, who finished the 2024 season with the Detroit Lions, has signed with the New Orleans Saints, per ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler. The former Cleveland Browns wideout struggled to carve out a consistent role in Detroit, but he’ll now get a fresh start in the NFC South. We break down the move, his fit in New Orleans, and what it means for both sides.

What Happened: Saints Sign DPJ

After a quiet offseason, free agent wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones has landed a new opportunity.

The 6-foot-2 Michigan product signed with the New Orleans Saints on Monday, adding size and experience to a wide receiver room that includes Brandin Cooks and Rashid Shaheed, just to name a couple.

Peoples-Jones appeared in eight games for Detroit in 2023 after being traded from Cleveland but registered just 5 receptions for 58 yards.

Contract Details Still TBD

As of this writing, contract terms have not been disclosed. However, this is likely a low-cost, short-term deal, possibly even a veteran minimum or incentive-laden structure.

The Saints are tight against the salary cap, and this signing fits their pattern of low-risk, high-utility roster adds.

For Peoples-Jones, it’s a prove-it deal with a path to meaningful reps if he can earn the trust of the coaching staff.

Fit in New Orleans

At 26, DPJ still has upside. He flashed big-play ability in Cleveland, averaging 13.8 yards per catch in 2022, and has been a solid contributor on special teams, including punt return duties in Detroit.

With Chris Olave officially out of the picture, there’s a real chance for Peoples-Jones to earn snaps as a WR3 or WR4 in a rotation that lacks size.

The Numbers Say… Modest Impact So Far

Season Team Games Receptions Yards TDs 2022 CLE 17 61 839 3 2023 CLE/DET 15 15 155 0

His production dipped in 2023 after inconsistent usage and a midseason trade. But he’s proven capable of being a vertical threat and contested catch option, particularly in play-action-heavy systems.

Why It Matters

For the Saints:

They get a battle-tested WR with special teams value and starting experience for cheap.

For Peoples-Jones:

A new start in a wide-open depth chart gives him a better chance to reset his career than another buried spot on Detroit’s loaded WR room.

For the Lions:

This officially ends the DPJ experiment. The Lions acquired him for a sixth-round pick, and while he didn’t pan out statistically, he was a low-risk midseason flier.

Key Takeaways

Donovan Peoples-Jones signs with the Saints after a quiet free agency.

after a quiet free agency. He adds size, experience, and special teams value to a WR room in need of depth.

Detroit moves forward with Jameson Williams , Amon-Ra St. Brown , and a refreshed receiver group.

, , and a refreshed receiver group. This is a low-risk opportunity for both sides — especially DPJ.

Bottom Line

This isn’t a blockbuster, but it’s the kind of move that quietly helps teams win games in November. The Saints add a smart veteran who can contribute in multiple ways. Meanwhile, the Lions officially close the book on a rental that didn’t move the needle — and that’s okay. Not every swing has to be a home run.

For Donovan Peoples-Jones, it’s one more shot to prove he belongs. And in a wide-open NFC South, he just might.