Donovan Peoples-Jones comments Donovan Peoples-Jones Saints signing

Former Detroit Lions WR Donovan Peoples-Jones Finds New Home

Former Detroit Lions wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones is signing with the New Orleans Saints, per Jeremy Fowler. Here’s what it means for both teams.

TL;DR

Donovan Peoples-Jones, who finished the 2024 season with the Detroit Lions, has signed with the New Orleans Saints, per ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler. The former Cleveland Browns wideout struggled to carve out a consistent role in Detroit, but he’ll now get a fresh start in the NFC South. We break down the move, his fit in New Orleans, and what it means for both sides.

Donovan Peoples-Jones comments

What Happened: Saints Sign DPJ

After a quiet offseason, free agent wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones has landed a new opportunity.

The 6-foot-2 Michigan product signed with the New Orleans Saints on Monday, adding size and experience to a wide receiver room that includes Brandin Cooks and Rashid Shaheed, just to name a couple.

Peoples-Jones appeared in eight games for Detroit in 2023 after being traded from Cleveland but registered just 5 receptions for 58 yards.

Contract Details Still TBD

As of this writing, contract terms have not been disclosed. However, this is likely a low-cost, short-term deal, possibly even a veteran minimum or incentive-laden structure.

The Saints are tight against the salary cap, and this signing fits their pattern of low-risk, high-utility roster adds.

For Peoples-Jones, it’s a prove-it deal with a path to meaningful reps if he can earn the trust of the coaching staff.

Fit in New Orleans

At 26, DPJ still has upside. He flashed big-play ability in Cleveland, averaging 13.8 yards per catch in 2022, and has been a solid contributor on special teams, including punt return duties in Detroit.

With Chris Olave officially out of the picture, there’s a real chance for Peoples-Jones to earn snaps as a WR3 or WR4 in a rotation that lacks size.

New Orleans Saints Derek Carr New Orleans Saints Injury Report Michael Thomas DESTROYS writer Jeff Duncan

The Numbers Say… Modest Impact So Far

SeasonTeamGamesReceptionsYardsTDs
2022CLE17618393
2023CLE/DET15151550

His production dipped in 2023 after inconsistent usage and a midseason trade. But he’s proven capable of being a vertical threat and contested catch option, particularly in play-action-heavy systems.

Why It Matters

For the Saints:
They get a battle-tested WR with special teams value and starting experience for cheap.

For Peoples-Jones:
A new start in a wide-open depth chart gives him a better chance to reset his career than another buried spot on Detroit’s loaded WR room.

For the Lions:
This officially ends the DPJ experiment. The Lions acquired him for a sixth-round pick, and while he didn’t pan out statistically, he was a low-risk midseason flier.

Key Takeaways

  • Donovan Peoples-Jones signs with the Saints after a quiet free agency.
  • He adds size, experience, and special teams value to a WR room in need of depth.
  • Detroit moves forward with Jameson Williams, Amon-Ra St. Brown, and a refreshed receiver group.
  • This is a low-risk opportunity for both sides — especially DPJ.

Bottom Line

This isn’t a blockbuster, but it’s the kind of move that quietly helps teams win games in November. The Saints add a smart veteran who can contribute in multiple ways. Meanwhile, the Lions officially close the book on a rental that didn’t move the needle — and that’s okay. Not every swing has to be a home run.

For Donovan Peoples-Jones, it’s one more shot to prove he belongs. And in a wide-open NFC South, he just might.

Don Drysdale
Don Drysdale

I am a fan of all Detroit sports and LOVE to write about them!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Trending now

Detroit Lions could lose beloved OL coach Hank Fraley
Hank Fraley Reveals Why He Decided to Stay with Lions
Detroit Lions Salary Cap
Detroit Lions Land Up-And-Coming EDGE in Way-Too-Early 2026 NFL Mock Draft
Trey Fort Michigan State transfer
Michigan State Announces Surprising Decision Regarding Athletic Director
Donovan Ezeiruaku Detroit Lions Mock Draft
Brad Holmes Biggest 2025 NFL Draft Mistake… And How it Could Have Been Avoided