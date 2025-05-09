Former Detroit Lions WR Donovan Peoples-Jones Lands Tryout

Former Detroit Lions WR Donovan Peoples-Jones has landed an NFL tryout after spending 2024 on the Lions’ practice squad.

According to a report from John Hendrix, Donovan Peoples-Jones, the former Michigan Wolverine and Detroit Lions wide receiver, is participating in the New Orleans Saints’ rookie minicamp this weekend as one of 16 tryout players.

Peoples-Jones was originally acquired by the Lions in a 2023 trade deadline deal, and appeared in eight games that season. He caught five passes for 58 yards and was praised for his blocking and team-first attitude.

Though he re-signed with Detroit for the 2024 season, he did not make the final 53-man roster, spending the entire year on the Lions’ practice squad.

Now, he’s hoping to turn a rookie minicamp tryout into a full roster opportunity in New Orleans. The Saints are in need of depth at wide receiver, and a strong showing from DPJ could get him another shot on an NFL roster.