Former Lions WR Donovan Peoples-Jones Shares Sobriety Milestone

Former Detroit Lions wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones shared on social media that he has reached two years of sobriety from alcohol. The Detroit native continues to inspire on and off the field.

Donovan Peoples-Jones just scored one of the most meaningful milestones of his life—and it didn’t happen on a football field.

The former Detroit Lions wide receiver announced Tuesday that he’s officially two years sober from alcohol. Peoples-Jones shared the news with followers on social media, writing,

“As of today: Officially 2 years sober from alcohol. Kind of strange to say but lol it’s the truth! 1 Peter 5: 8-9.”

As of today: Officially 2 years sober from alcohol. 😳😂 kind of strange to say but lol it’s the truth!



1 Peter 5: 8-9 🙏🏾 — Donovan Peoples-Jones (@dpeoplesjones) May 6, 2025

He joined the Lions in 2023, playing in eight games that season after being acquired from Cleveland. While his time in Honolulu Blue was short, his connection to the city runs deep—and so does the support from fans celebrating this personal victory.

Way to go, Donovan. Your city is proud.