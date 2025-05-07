Donovan Peoples-Jones comments

Former Lions WR Donovan Peoples-Jones Shares Sobriety Milestone

Former Detroit Lions wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones shared on social media that he has reached two years of sobriety from alcohol. The Detroit native continues to inspire on and off the field.

Donovan Peoples-Jones just scored one of the most meaningful milestones of his life—and it didn’t happen on a football field.

Donovan Peoples-Jones comments

The former Detroit Lions wide receiver announced Tuesday that he’s officially two years sober from alcohol. Peoples-Jones shared the news with followers on social media, writing,

“As of today: Officially 2 years sober from alcohol. Kind of strange to say but lol it’s the truth! 1 Peter 5: 8-9.”

He joined the Lions in 2023, playing in eight games that season after being acquired from Cleveland. While his time in Honolulu Blue was short, his connection to the city runs deep—and so does the support from fans celebrating this personal victory.

Way to go, Donovan. Your city is proud.

Don Drysdale
Don Drysdale

I am a fan of all Detroit sports and LOVE to write about them!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Trending now

Bryce Underwood Tony Alford Michigan Basketball Michigan Football brings 8 recruits Michigan reveals uniform combo Michigan Football CB Amorion Walker Michigan Football Michigan Football Coach Sherrone Moore Michigan Football Spring Game Michigan DB Keon Sabb Michigan Basketball Loses Oliver Nkamhoua Michigan basketball hires Dusty May Cole Cabana Brady Hart
Michigan Football Offensive Lineman Enters Transfer Portal
Todd McLellan
Todd McLellan Sends Strong Message to Red Wings Following Loss to Panthers
Detroit Lions 2025 NFL Draft strategy Detroit Lions 2025 NFL Draft defensive tackles Detroit Lions strength of Schedule
Full 2025 Detroit Lions 7-Round Mock Draft by Dane Brugler Revealed
Bryce Underwood Michigan spring game
Bryce Underwood Closes Michigan Spring Game With Must-See 88-Yard TD [Video]