Don’t look now, but the Tigers’ schedule for the next month won’t get any easier

On the one hand, as disappointing as the season-opening series in Tampa Bay was, it's absurd to jump to conclusions about how the team will do this year based on three games – especially three games in a building that has given the Detroit Tigers fits for decades (they are 1-5 in their last six there).

Depending on which old-time manager you listen to, it either takes 40 games (per Sparky Anderson) or 54 (per Tommy Lasorda) to assess what kind of team you have.

Not three.

Unfortunately, this is also true: The Tigers' schedule over the next month is going to be brutal.

The Tigers' first 40 games are brutal

They will have to go on the road to play Houston, Toronto, Milwaukee and Baltimore – all teams with winning records last year, and of course, one of them is the defending World Series champions.

And the first two road series in May are at St. Louis and Cleveland – both also playoff teams from last season.

The home part of the schedule is a little better, with April series against Boston and San Francisco, but also Cleveland, Baltimore and – the first few days of May – the Mets.

Starting May 16, the Tigers finally get a bit of a break with an eight-game stretch against the Pirates, Nationals and Royals. God only knows what their record will be by then.

Look, everyone has to play everyone this year. The schedule is no excuse. But the Tigers definitely got hit with the toughest part of their schedule right at the start of the season. If ever there was a chance to prove they're not what people thought they were, this is it.

Find the 2023 Detroit Tigers schedule below

This page will be updated after each game with the result and the Tigers running record.

DATE OPPONENT TIME / TV VENUE RESULT Record Mar 30, 2023 at Tampa Bay Rays 3:10 pm Tropicana Field L, 4-0 0-1 Apr 1, 2023 at Tampa Bay Rays 4:10 pm Tropicana Field L, 12-2 0-2 Apr 2, 2023 at Tampa Bay Rays 1:10 pm Tropicana Field L, 5-1 0-3 Apr 3, 2023 at Houston Astros 8:10 PM Minute Maid Park Apr 4, 2023 at Houston Astros 8:10 PM Minute Maid Park Apr 5, 2023 at Houston Astros 4:10 PM Minute Maid Park Apr 6, 2023 vs Boston Red Sox 1:10 pm Comerica Park Apr 8, 2023 vs Boston Red Sox 1:10 pm Comerica Park Apr 9, 2023 vs Boston Red Sox 1:10 pm Comerica Park Apr 11, 2023 at Toronto Blue Jays 7:07 pm Rogers Centre Apr 12, 2023 at Toronto Blue Jays 7:07 pm Rogers Centre Apr 13, 2023 at Toronto Blue Jays 7:07 pm Rogers Centre Apr 14, 2023 vs San Francisco Giants 6:40 pm Comerica Park Apr 15, 2023 vs San Francisco Giants 1:10 pm Comerica Park Apr 16, 2023 vs San Francisco Giants 1:10 pm Comerica Park Apr 17, 2023 vs Cleveland Guardians 6:40 pm Comerica Park Apr 18, 2023 vs Cleveland Guardians 6:40 pm Comerica Park Apr 19, 2023 vs Cleveland Guardians 1:10 pm Comerica Park Apr 21, 2023 at Baltimore Orioles 7:05 pm Oriole Park at Camden Yards Apr 22, 2023 at Baltimore Orioles 7:05 pm Oriole Park at Camden Yards Apr 23, 2023 at Baltimore Orioles 1:35 pm Oriole Park at Camden Yards Apr 24, 2023 at Milwaukee Brewers 7:40 pm American Family Field Apr 25, 2023 at Milwaukee Brewers 7:40 pm American Family Field Apr 26, 2023 at Milwaukee Brewers 1:40 pm American Family Field Apr 27, 2023 vs Baltimore Orioles 6:40 pm Comerica Park Apr 28, 2023 vs Baltimore Orioles 6:40 pm Comerica Park Apr 29, 2023 vs Baltimore Orioles 1:10 pm Comerica Park Apr 30, 2023 vs Baltimore Orioles 1:40 pm Comerica Park May 2, 2023 vs New York Mets 6:40 pm Comerica Park May 3, 2023 vs New York Mets 6:40 pm Comerica Park May 4, 2023 vs New York Mets 1:10 pm Comerica Park May 5, 2023 at St. Louis Cardinals 8:15 pm Busch Stadium May 6, 2023 at St. Louis Cardinals 2:15 pm Busch Stadium May 7, 2023 at St. Louis Cardinals 2:15 pm Busch Stadium May 8, 2023 at Cleveland Guardians TBA Progressive Field May 9, 2023 at Cleveland Guardians TBA Progressive Field May 10, 2023 at Cleveland Guardians TBA Progressive Field May 12, 2023 vs Seattle Mariners 7:10 pm Comerica Park May 13, 2023 vs Seattle Mariners 1:10 pm Comerica Park May 14, 2023 vs Seattle Mariners 1:40 pm Comerica Park May 16, 2023 vs Pittsburgh Pirates 7:10 pm Comerica Park May 17, 2023 vs Pittsburgh Pirates 1:10 pm Comerica Park May 19, 2023 at Washington Nationals 7:05 pm Nationals Park May 20, 2023 at Washington Nationals 4:05 pm Nationals Park May 21, 2023 at Washington Nationals 1:35 pm Nationals Park May 22, 2023 at Kansas City Royals 7:40 pm Ewing M. Kauffman Stadium May 23, 2023 at Kansas City Royals 7:40 pm Ewing M. Kauffman Stadium May 24, 2023 at Kansas City Royals 7:40 pm Ewing M. Kauffman Stadium May 25, 2023 vs Chicago White Sox 7:10 pm Comerica Park May 26, 2023 vs Chicago White Sox 7:10 pm Comerica Park May 27, 2023 vs Chicago White Sox 1:10 pm Comerica Park May 28, 2023 vs Chicago White Sox 1:40 pm Comerica Park May 29, 2023 vs Texas Rangers 1:10 pm Comerica Park May 30, 2023 vs Texas Rangers 7:10 pm Comerica Park May 31, 2023 vs Texas Rangers 1:10 pm Comerica Park Jun 2, 2023 at Chicago White Sox 8:10 pm Guaranteed Rate Field Jun 3, 2023 at Chicago White Sox 2:10 pm Guaranteed Rate Field Jun 4, 2023 at Chicago White Sox 2:10 pm Guaranteed Rate Field Jun 5, 2023 at Philadelphia Phillies 6:40 pm Citizens Bank Park Jun 6, 2023 at Philadelphia Phillies 6:40 pm Citizens Bank Park Jun 7, 2023 at Philadelphia Phillies 6:05 pm Citizens Bank Park Jun 9, 2023 vs Arizona Diamondbacks 7:10 pm Comerica Park Jun 10, 2023 vs Arizona Diamondbacks 1:10 pm Comerica Park Jun 11, 2023 vs Arizona Diamondbacks 1:40 pm Comerica Park Jun 12, 2023 vs Arizona Diamondbacks 7:10 pm Comerica Park Jun 13, 2023 vs Atlanta Braves 7:10 pm Comerica Park Jun 14, 2023 vs Atlanta Braves 1:10 pm Comerica Park Jun 15, 2023 at Minnesota Twins 7:10 pm Target Field Jun 16, 2023 at Minnesota Twins 8:10 pm Target Field Jun 17, 2023 at Minnesota Twins 2:10 pm Target Field Jun 18, 2023 at Minnesota Twins 2:10 pm Target Field Jun 19, 2023 vs Kansas City Royals 7:10 pm Comerica Park Jun 20, 2023 vs Kansas City Royals 7:10 pm Comerica Park Jun 21, 2023 vs Kansas City Royals 1:10 pm Comerica Park Jun 23, 2023 vs Minnesota Twins 7:10 pm Comerica Park Jun 24, 2023 vs Minnesota Twins 7:15 pm Comerica Park Jun 25, 2023 vs Minnesota Twins 1:40 pm Comerica Park Jun 26, 2023 at Texas Rangers 8:05 pm Globe Life Field Jun 27, 2023 at Texas Rangers 8:05 pm Globe Life Field Jun 28, 2023 at Texas Rangers 8:05 pm Globe Life Field Jun 29, 2023 at Texas Rangers 2:05 pm Globe Life Field Jun 30, 2023 at Colorado Rockies 8:10 pm Coors Field Jul 1, 2023 at Colorado Rockies 9:10 pm Coors Field Jul 2, 2023 at Colorado Rockies 3:10 pm Coors Field Jul 4, 2023 vs Oakland Athletics 7:10 pm Comerica Park Jul 5, 2023 vs Oakland Athletics 7:10 pm Comerica Park Jul 6, 2023 vs Oakland Athletics 1:10 pm Comerica Park Jul 7, 2023 vs Toronto Blue Jays 7:10 pm Comerica Park Jul 8, 2023 vs Toronto Blue Jays 1:10 pm Comerica Park Jul 9, 2023 vs Toronto Blue Jays 1:40 pm Comerica Park Jul 14, 2023 at Seattle Mariners 10:10 pm T-Mobile Park Jul 15, 2023 at Seattle Mariners 9:40 pm T-Mobile Park Jul 16, 2023 at Seattle Mariners 4:10 pm T-Mobile Park Jul 17, 2023 at Kansas City Royals 8:10 pm Ewing M. Kauffman Stadium Jul 18, 2023 at Kansas City Royals 8:10 pm Ewing M. Kauffman Stadium Jul 19, 2023 at Kansas City Royals 8:10 pm Ewing M. Kauffman Stadium Jul 20, 2023 at Kansas City Royals 2:10 pm Ewing M. Kauffman Stadium Jul 21, 2023 vs San Diego Padres 7:10 pm Comerica Park Jul 22, 2023 vs San Diego Padres 6:10 pm Comerica Park Jul 23, 2023 vs San Diego Padres 1:40 pm Comerica Park Jul 25, 2023 vs Los Angeles Angels 7:10 pm Comerica Park Jul 26, 2023 vs Los Angeles Angels 7:10 pm Comerica Park Jul 27, 2023 vs Los Angeles Angels 1:10 pm Comerica Park Jul 28, 2023 at Miami Marlins 6:40 pm loanDepot park Jul 29, 2023 at Miami Marlins 4:10 pm loanDepot park Jul 30, 2023 at Miami Marlins 1:40 pm loanDepot park Aug 1, 2023 at Pittsburgh Pirates 7:05 pm PNC Park Aug 2, 2023 at Pittsburgh Pirates 12:35 pm PNC Park Aug 4, 2023 vs Tampa Bay Rays 7:10 pm Comerica Park Aug 5, 2023 vs Tampa Bay Rays 6:10 pm Comerica Park Aug 6, 2023 vs Tampa Bay Rays 1:40 pm Comerica Park Aug 7, 2023 vs Minnesota Twins 7:10 pm Comerica Park Aug 8, 2023 vs Minnesota Twins 7:10 pm Comerica Park Aug 9, 2023 vs Minnesota Twins 7:10 pm Comerica Park Aug 10, 2023 vs Minnesota Twins 1:10 pm Comerica Park Aug 11, 2023 at Boston Red Sox 7:10 pm Fenway Park Aug 12, 2023 at Boston Red Sox 4:10 pm Fenway Park Aug 13, 2023 at Boston Red Sox 1:35 pm Fenway Park Aug 15, 2023 at Minnesota Twins 7:40 pm Target Field Aug 16, 2023 at Minnesota Twins 1:10 pm Target Field Aug 17, 2023 at Cleveland Guardians TBA Progressive Field Aug 18, 2023 at Cleveland Guardians TBA Progressive Field Aug 19, 2023 at Cleveland Guardians TBA Progressive Field Aug 20, 2023 at Cleveland Guardians TBA Progressive Field Aug 21, 2023 vs Chicago Cubs 7:10 pm Comerica Park Aug 22, 2023 vs Chicago Cubs 7:10 pm Comerica Park Aug 23, 2023 vs Chicago Cubs 1:10 pm Comerica Park Aug 25, 2023 vs Houston Astros 7:10 pm Comerica Park Aug 26, 2023 vs Houston Astros 6:10 pm Comerica Park Aug 27, 2023 vs Houston Astros 1:40 pm Comerica Park Aug 28, 2023 vs New York Yankees 7:10 pm Comerica Park Aug 29, 2023 vs New York Yankees 7:10 pm Comerica Park Aug 30, 2023 vs New York Yankees 7:10 pm Comerica Park Aug 31, 2023 vs New York Yankees 1:10 pm Comerica Park Sep 1, 2023 at Chicago White Sox 8:10 pm Guaranteed Rate Field Sep 2, 2023 at Chicago White Sox 7:10 pm Guaranteed Rate Field Sep 3, 2023 at Chicago White Sox 2:10 pm Guaranteed Rate Field Sep 5, 2023 at New York Yankees 7:05 pm Yankee Stadium Sep 6, 2023 at New York Yankees 7:05 pm Yankee Stadium Sep 7, 2023 at New York Yankees 7:05 pm Yankee Stadium Sep 8, 2023 vs Chicago White Sox 6:40 pm Comerica Park Sep 9, 2023 vs Chicago White Sox 6:10 pm Comerica Park Sep 10, 2023 vs Chicago White Sox 1:10 pm Comerica Park Sep 12, 2023 vs Chicago White Sox 6:40 pm Comerica Park Sep 13, 2023 vs Chicago White Sox 6:40 pm Comerica Park Sep 14, 2023 vs Chicago White Sox 1:10 pm Comerica Park Sep 15, 2023 at Los Angeles Angels 9:38 pm Angel Stadium of Anaheim Sep 16, 2023 at Los Angeles Angels 9:07 pm Angel Stadium of Anaheim Sep 17, 2023 at Los Angeles Angels 4:07 pm Angel Stadium of Anaheim Sep 18, 2023 at Los Angles Dodgers 10:10 pm Dodger Stadium Sep 19, 2023 at Los Angles Dodgers 10:10 pm Dodger Stadium Sep 20, 2023 at Los Angles Dodgers 10:10 pm Dodger Stadium Sep 21, 2023 at Oakland Athletics 9:40 pm Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum Sep 22, 2023 at Oakland Athletics 9:40 pm Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum Sep 23, 2023 at Oakland Athletics 4:07 pm Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum Sep 24, 2023 at Oakland Athletics 4:07 pm Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum Sep 26, 2023 vs Kansas City Royals 6:40 pm Comerica Park Sep 27, 2023 vs Kansas City Royals 6:40 pm Comerica Park Sep 28, 2023 vs Kansas City Royals 1:10 pm Comerica Park Sep 29, 2023 vs Cleveland Guardians 6:40 pm Comerica Park Sep 30, 2023 vs Cleveland Guardians 1:10 pm Comerica Park Oct 1, 2023 vs Cleveland Guardians 3:10 pm Comerica Park