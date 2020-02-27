23.6 F
Detroit
Thursday, February 27, 2020
type here...
Detroit Lions News

Don’t look now but Chase Young may be a Detroit Lion in 2020

By Arnold Powell

Must Read

Detroit Lions NewsArnold Powell - 0

Don’t look now but Chase Young may be a Detroit Lion in 2020

Barring a trade, the Detroit Lions will not have to wait long to be on the clock in the...
Read more
Detroit Red Wings NewsMichael Whitaker - 0

Kanye West spotted wearing a Detroit Red Wings jersey

Rapper, entrepreneur and Chicago native Kanye West hasn't made any official statements on his hockey fandom, but we may...
Read more
MSU NewsArnold Powell - 0

Report: Michigan State HC Mel Tucker has his defensive coordinator picked out

According to a report from GoPowerCat.com, Michigan State head coach Mel Tucker is set to hire Kansas State's Scottie...
Read more
Arnold Powell

Barring a trade, the Detroit Lions will not have to wait long to be on the clock in the 2020 NFL Draft. That’s because the Lions finished the 2019 season with a 3-12-1 record which, in turn, earned them the No. 3 pick in the upcoming draft.

The question is, who will the Lions select when they are on the clock at No. 3? Jeffrey Okudah? Derrick Brown? What about Tua Tagovailoa?

- Advertisement -

Embed from Getty Images

Or, is it possible the Lions actually end up drafting DE Chase Young out of Ohio State?

- Advertisement -

Well, according to ESPN’s Mel Kiper, Young could still be available when the Lions are on the clock with the No. 3 pick. Kiper believes that if Tagovailoa’s medicals are squeaky clean, he should go No. 2 to the Washington Redskins, which would drop Young to the Lions.

“This is a quarterback league all the way,” Kiper said. “If you look at Tua, if the medical staff clears him — and this is the leap of faith you have to take. The medical staff is gonna be key to this, more so than the scouts or the evaluators. They’re the key. If they sign off, you take Tua at two. There’s no doubt about that. You take Tua. You don’t trade the pick, you don’t take Chase Young, you take Tua. And if Haskins turns out to be better, then great. Then (Washington) can trade Tua.” 

Nation, what do you think? If Young drops to No. 3, is he a no-brainer pick for the Lions?

- Advertisement -

Have something to say? Click here to jump to the comments!

Previous articleKanye West spotted wearing a Detroit Red Wings jersey

Comments

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Detroit Lions NewsArnold Powell - 0

Don’t look now but Chase Young may be a Detroit Lion in 2020

Barring a trade, the Detroit Lions will not have to wait long to be on the clock in the...
Read more
Detroit Red Wings News

Kanye West spotted wearing a Detroit Red Wings jersey

Michael Whitaker - 0
Rapper, entrepreneur and Chicago native Kanye West hasn't made any official statements on his hockey fandom, but we may have picked up a major...
Read more
MSU News

Report: Michigan State HC Mel Tucker has his defensive coordinator picked out

Arnold Powell - 0
According to a report from GoPowerCat.com, Michigan State head coach Mel Tucker is set to hire Kansas State's Scottie Hazelton to become the Spartans...
Read more
Detroit Lions News

Report: Detroit Lions linked to New England Patriots safety Devin McCourty

Arnold Powell - 0
According to Doug Kyed, the Detroit Lions could be a landing spot for safety Devin McCourty if he does not re-sign with the New...
Read more
Detroit Lions News

NFL completes Combine lottery, Detroit Lions learn where they will be positioned

Arnold Powell - 0
On Thursday night, the 2020 NFL Scouting Combine will kick off in Indianapolis, Indiana. Each year, a lottery is held to see where each NFL...
Read more
- Advertisement -

More Articles Like This

Report: Detroit Lions linked to New England Patriots safety Devin McCourty

Detroit Lions News Arnold Powell - 0
According to Doug Kyed, the Detroit Lions could be a landing spot for safety Devin McCourty if he does not re-sign with the New...
Read more

NFL completes Combine lottery, Detroit Lions learn where they will be positioned

Detroit Lions News Arnold Powell - 0
On Thursday night, the 2020 NFL Scouting Combine will kick off in Indianapolis, Indiana. Each year, a lottery is held to see where each NFL...
Read more

Matt Patricia has bold message for Detroit Lions fans

Detroit Lions News Arnold Powell - 0
As the Detroit Lions piled up the losses in 2019, many fans begged for owner Martha Ford to fire GM Bob Quinn and head coach,...
Read more

Matt Patricia has perfect word for Matthew Stafford trade rumors

Detroit Lions News Don Drysdale - 0
You have heard the rumors/reports that the Detroit Lions have had trade discussions regarding Matthew Stafford. Lions GM Bob Quinn has already made it clear...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Category

Links

Stay connected

Stay up to date with your favorite sports news while you enjoy your morning coffee!

- Advertisement -

© 2010-2020 Fan Driven Media LLC. | All rights reserved.