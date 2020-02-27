Don’t look now but Chase Young may be a Detroit Lion in 2020

Barring a trade, the Detroit Lions will not have to wait long to be on the clock in the 2020 NFL Draft. That’s because the Lions finished the 2019 season with a 3-12-1 record which, in turn, earned them the No. 3 pick in the upcoming draft.

The question is, who will the Lions select when they are on the clock at No. 3? Jeffrey Okudah? Derrick Brown? What about Tua Tagovailoa?

Or, is it possible the Lions actually end up drafting DE Chase Young out of Ohio State?

Well, according to ESPN’s Mel Kiper, Young could still be available when the Lions are on the clock with the No. 3 pick. Kiper believes that if Tagovailoa’s medicals are squeaky clean, he should go No. 2 to the Washington Redskins, which would drop Young to the Lions.

“This is a quarterback league all the way,” Kiper said. “If you look at Tua, if the medical staff clears him — and this is the leap of faith you have to take. The medical staff is gonna be key to this, more so than the scouts or the evaluators. They’re the key. If they sign off, you take Tua at two. There’s no doubt about that. You take Tua. You don’t trade the pick, you don’t take Chase Young, you take Tua. And if Haskins turns out to be better, then great. Then (Washington) can trade Tua.”

Nation, what do you think? If Young drops to No. 3, is he a no-brainer pick for the Lions?