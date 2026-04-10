Packers And Eagles Pull Off Surprising NFL Draft Trade

The Green Bay Packers have made a surprising move within the NFC, sending wide receiver Dontayvion Wicks to the Philadelphia Eagles in a deal that could quietly pay off in a big way.
According to Adam Schefter, the Packers are trading Wicks in exchange for a 2026 fifth-round pick and a 2027 sixth-round pick. As part of the move, Wicks is expected to sign a one-year, $12.5 million extension with Philadelphia.
A Fresh Opportunity for Wicks
Wicks, a former fifth-round pick out of University of Virginia, never quite broke through in Green Bay’s crowded receiver room—but the talent has always been there.
At 6-foot-1 and over 200 pounds, he brings a solid blend of size and route-running ability. Over his career with the Packers, Wicks totaled 108 receptions for 1,328 yards and 11 touchdowns, showing flashes of becoming a reliable target.
The issue? Opportunity.
Logjam in Green Bay Led to Move
As Albert Breer noted, Wicks was part of a crowded group of young receivers that made it difficult for him to carve out a consistent role.
“Dontayvion Wicks has a ton of potential, and was part of a logjam of young guys there the last few years that included Christian Watson, Jayden Reed, Romeo Doubs and last year’s rookies Matthew Golden and Savion Williams.”
Sometimes, a change of scenery is all a player needs—and this move gives Wicks exactly that.
Why the Eagles Wanted Him
This isn’t a random pickup for Philadelphia.
Breer also pointed out a key connection:
“New Eagles OC Sean Mannion, of course, knows Wicks well.”
That familiarity matters. When a coach knows how to use a player, it can unlock production quickly.
The Eagles are clearly betting on Wicks’ upside—and giving him a short-term deal suggests they see immediate value.
What This Means Moving Forward
For Green Bay, this move clears space in a crowded receiver room while adding future draft capital.
For Philadelphia, it’s a low-risk, high-upside addition to an already talented offense.
And for Wicks? It’s the opportunity he’s been waiting for.
A new team. A bigger role. And a chance to prove he can be more than just another name in a crowded depth chart.
Don’t be surprised if this ends up being one of those under-the-radar moves that looks a whole lot bigger by midseason.