Dontrelle Willis knew Miguel Cabrera had greatness within him

When it’s all said and done, former Detroit Tigers pitcher Dontrelle Willis will be remembered for who he was traded with to the Motor City rather than his own time sporting the Old English D.

The December 2007 deal that sent him along with Miguel Cabrera to the Motor City has paid off in spades for Detroit, as Cabrera continues to chase the historical 500 home run mark.

Did Willis think that this was possible when they were young teammates together with the Florida Marlins?

“Aw, hell yeah,” the 2003 National League Rookie of the Year said. “It was just about if he stayed healthy. Every level I see this guy from Jupiter, he was always the best player on the field. I’m pretty good on watching talent, and you knew this was the guy. He threw 98 miles an hour across the diamond. He did things then that would be Statcast-crazy now.

“I’m obnoxiously not surprised. It was all a matter of when is the sun going to come up.”

Now as an analyst with Fox Sports, Willis continues to be amazed at Cabrera’s career trajectory.

“To see him still performing, it feels Tom Brady-esque,” Willis said. “It’s almost like we can’t appreciate his career because he’s still performing.”

“It’s surreal,” he continued. “Honestly, I’m just proud of the man he’s become. And for him to hit like that home run in Comerica through the snow, I don’t think there’s another more Detroit home run that you’ll see ever again. For Miguel to do that, of course it would be him. It’s just really, really cool.”

– – Quotes via MLB.com Link – –