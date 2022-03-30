Door closes on chances of Detroit Lions landing free agent DL

UPDATE:

Well, it looks like the door is now closed on DL Arden Key.

The #Jaguars announced the signing of DL Arden Key. Source says it’s a one-year deal that’s worth up to $7 million. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) March 30, 2022

FROM EARLIER:

If you were hoping the Detroit Lions would make a big splash or two in free agency, I’m sorry.

Instead, Lions GM Brad Holmes haw elected to re-sign players from the 2021 team and add a couple of outside pieces along the way.

Though the first wave of free agency is now in the past, Holmes told reporters on Tuesday that the Lions are “not done.”

One free agent who the Lions could still sign is Arden Key, who was previously in Allen Park for a visit.

“We’ll just see where it goes. We haven’t totally closed the door on that,” Holmes said. “I’ll say, just with free agency in general, we’re not done. You always want to get it all done that first week, the big headlines, but there’s still some guys out there that we can add still that can help our football team.”