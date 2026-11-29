As if Michigan’s humiliating 45-0 loss to Ohio State wasn’t bad enough, Wolverines radio play-by-play announcer Doug Karsch made a concerning observation following Saturday’s game that should get the attention of Michigan fans. While discussing the Wolverines’ performance, Karsch suggested that some of Michigan’s young wide receivers may have given up on plays before they were over.

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There is a significant difference between getting beaten by a superior opponent and failing to compete until the whistle blows. If Karsch’s observation is accurate, Kyle Whittingham has a problem that goes well beyond offensive play-calling and personnel decisions.

Doug Karsch Questions Effort From Michigan Wide Receivers

Speaking on Michigan’s official In the Trenches podcast, Karsch discussed how surprisingly dominant Ohio State was in the trenches. While he defended the effort of Michigan’s defensive front, he couldn’t necessarily say the same about some of the Wolverines’ young wide receivers.

“Yep, and Ohio State’s offensive line hasn’t had a dominant year, and yet they were pretty dominant today,” Karsch said. “Michigan’s defensive front has been very good, and I thought those kids were out there trying. I didn’t see a lot of quit. I saw some young wide receivers maybe give up on a play before they should have.”

Karsch also expressed surprise at how frequently Ohio State was able to pressure quarterback Bryce Underwood. The Buckeyes had struggled to generate sacks throughout much of the regular season, but that certainly wasn’t the case on Saturday.

“But at the end of the day, that was one of the surprises. There was two things that stood out. One was that, and the other thing was Ohio State’s pass rush has been impotent most of the season. Seven of their 11 games, they had one sack or less.

“And today they were in Bryce Underwood’s face for much of the day and were able to get home.”

Michigan’s Problems Go Beyond Offensive Execution

According to the official game statistics, Michigan managed just 150 yards of total offense against Ohio State. While the offensive line struggled to protect Underwood, Karsch’s comments raise questions about whether some of the quarterback’s teammates were doing everything possible to help him.

Former Michigan captain Jon Jansen also criticized the Wolverines for their lack of discipline, composure and execution following Saturday’s loss. Those assessments are particularly troubling considering Michigan was playing its biggest rival.

Even with Underwood and Andrew Marsh available, the Wolverines couldn’t put a single point on the scoreboard. Michigan finished the regular season 6-6, leaving Whittingham with plenty of questions to answer.

To be clear, Karsch did not identify any specific wide receivers, and his use of the word “maybe” is important. Nobody should start pointing fingers at individual players based solely on his comments.

However, when Michigan’s own radio announcer is questioning whether some players finished their plays against Ohio State, that’s not exactly a ringing endorsement of the culture surrounding the football program. You can forgive a young player for making a mistake, but effort should never be negotiable, especially in The Game.