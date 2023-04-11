Down On The Farm: All four Detroit Tigers minor league teams start the season with winning records

The Detroit Tigers AAA team the Toledo Mud Hens got their season started this past weekend with a three-game series against the St. Paul Saints then for their first full week series they would travel to Omaha to take on the Storm Chasers the AAA affiliate of the Kansas City Royals. The Erie Seawolves and West Michigan Whitecaps began their seasons on Thursday with Erie taking on the Akron RubberDucks the AA affiliate of the Cleveland Guardians and West Michigan took on the Fort Wayne TinCaps the High A affiliate of the San Diego Padres. The Lakeland Flying Tigers would be the last team to start their season with their first game being Friday as they take on the Tampa Tarpons the A-level affiliate of the New York Yankees in Tampa.

Toledo Mud Hens (2 series)

Mud Hens (0-0) vs. St. Paul Saints (0-0)

The Toledo Mud Hens started the season off by dropping two out of three to the Saints. Then they traveled to Omaha and pulled out a series win: four games to two.

Friday: Toledo 7, St. Paul 4

The Mud Hens lineup put up 13 hits with Tyler Nevin leading the way with three while Parker Meadows, Donny Sands, and Jonathan Davis each had two. Andy Ibanez secured the win for the Mud Hens with a three-run home run in the 7th inning. Brenan Hanifee had a great start to the season for Toledo going four innings allowing just one hit, and zero runs; he walked once and strike out three.

Saturday: Toledo 1, St. Paul 6

The Mud Hens struggled in the second game only managing three hits coming from Nevin, Andre Lipcius, and Justyn-Henry Malloy. Nevin provided the only run for Toledo with a solo home run in the second inning. Tigers' 13th-ranked prospect Reese Olson got the start and he struggled in his first outing of the 2023 season, only lasting two innings, allowing two hits and three runs with only two earned; he would walk one and strike out three.

Sunday: Toledo 3, St. Paul 4

In a back-and-forth game, the Mud Hens dropped a tough one. Nevin, Ibanaez, and Zack Short led the way combing for two hits each of the Mud Hens' seven total hits. Short drove in all three Toledo runs with two of them coming on a home run in the 7th inning that temporarily gave them the lead. Ashton Goudeau got the start and went four innings, allowing four hits and one earned run; he did not walk anyone and struck out four.

Toledo Mud Hens (1-2) vs. Omaha Storm Chasers (3-0)

The Mud Hens hit the road for the first time this season to take on the Omaha Storm Chasers the AAA affiliate of the Kansas City Royals. The Storm Chasers featured Royals' third-ranked prospect in shortstop Maikel Garcia, fourth-ranked prospect Nick Loftin, and eighth-ranked outfielder Tyler Gentry.

Tuesday: Toledo 9, Omaha 2

The Mud Hens lineup exploded in this one led by Akil Baddoo who went 2-5 driving in five runs with two of those coming on a home run. Meadows and Lipcius also had home runs, both solo shots. Malloy also had a day for Toledo going 2-2 with a run scored. Alex Faedo got the start for the Mud Hens going three innings, allowing only one run coming on a solo home run in the first inning; he gave up two hits, walking one and striking out three.

Wednesday: Toledo 7, Omaha 6

The Mud Hens scored seven plus runs for the third time this season in only their fifth game. Tyler Nevin led the charge with four hits and drove in three runs. Parker Meadows, Andre Lipcius, and Jonathan Davis also contributed with two hits of their own; Davis also drove in three runs of his own. Zach Logue got the start for Toledo and would go three and two-thirds innings allowing only two hits; he would walk three and strike out five.

Thursday: Toledo 8, Omaha 5

Toledo's lineup continued to stay hot against Omaha with another seven-plus run game. The Mud Hens were led by Baddoo, Ibanez, and Andrew Knapp who each had two hits; Knapp would hit a solo home run while Ibanez would hit a Grand Slam and they contributed five of the Toledo runs with the long ball. Brenan Hanifee got the start for the second time this season, he would once again go four innings, allow four hits and three earned runs; he'd walk two and strike out four.

Friday: Toledo 4, Omaha 9

Toledo suffered their first loss of the week. Baddoo led the way for the Mud Hens offense picking up three hits, Nevin would also add two hits of his own. Reese Olson made his second start of the season and struggled, going 3.1 innings giving up seven runs on eight hits; he would walk one and strike out six.

Saturday: Toledo 8, Omaha 13

Toledo dropped their second in a row to Omaha. Short led the way for Toledo with three hits, followed by Ibanez with two hits. Malloy would drive in three runs for the Mud Hens. Michael Lorenzen would make a rehab start for Toledo and he struggled going 2.1 innings allowing four runs on two hits; he would walk three and strike out two.

Sunday: Toledo 8, Omaha 2

Toledo bounced back as five players had multi-hit games. Alex Faedo made his second start for the Mud Hens going four innings giving up one run on five hits; he wouldn't walk anyone and struck out five.

Weekly Toledo Leaders

Tyler Nevin: 16-31, 5 R, 3 2B, 3B, HR, 7 RBI, 2 BB

Jonathan Davis: 9-27, 4 R, 4 2B, HR, 4 RBI, BB, SB

Justyn-Henry Malloy: 11-30, 6 R, 5 RBI, 10 BB, SB

Andy Ibanez: 8-31, 6 R, 3 2B, 3 HR, 9 RBI, 4 BB

Zach Logue: 5.2 IP, 4 H, 1 ER, 4 BB, 8 K

Week Ahead

Coming Up Next: The Mud Hens will return home for a six-game series against the Louisville Bats starting Tuesday. The Bats are the AAA affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds. The Bats feature the number nine rated prospect in the top 100 in SS/3B Elly De La Cruz as well as SS/2B Matt McLain who is the sixth-rated prospect in the Reds organization.

Erie SeaWolves kick off against Akron

Seawolves (0-0) vs. Akron RubberDucks (0-0)

The Erie Seawolves started the season off by winning two of three against Akron.

Thursday: Erie 5, Akron 0

Erie picked up the win to get the season rolling. The Seawolves' offense only picked up three hits coming from Jake Holton, Corey Joyce, and Colt Keith; Keith led the way with three RBI coming from a bases-clearing double. The Tigers third rated prospect and the 93rd prospect overall Wilmer Flores got the start going four innings giving up two hits and zero runs; he would walk three and strike out six.

Friday: Erie 4, Akron 6

Erie suffered their first loss of the season. The Seawolves managed only three hits coming from Keith, Holton, and Julio Rodriguez. Brant Hurter made the start for Erie and went four innings allowing two hits and zero runs; he would walk two and strike out six. Yaya Chentouf blew the game for Erie giving up three runs in 1.1 innings of work.

Saturday: Erie 3, Akron 2 (11)

The Seawolves picked up an extra-inning victory to secure a series win. Trei Cruz led the Erie offense with three hits on the day. Cruz, Keith, and Josh Crouch all picked up RBIs. Ty Madden got the start and went four innings not allowing a single hit; he'd walk 1 and strike out 10.

Weekly Erie Leaders

Colt Keith: 2-12, R, 2B, 4 RBI, 2 BB

Jake Holton: 2-10, R, 4 BB

Trei Cruz: 3-8, 2 R, 2 2B, 2 RBI, BB

Ty Madden: 4 IP, 0 H, 0 ER, 1 BB, 10 K

Week Ahead

Coming Up Next: The SeaWolves will continue their homestand by welcoming the Altoona Curve who are the AA affiliate of the Pittsburgh Pirates. The Curve features former number-one overall draft pick Catcher Henry Davis who is also the 56th-rated prospect in the MLB 100 as well as SS Liover Peguero who is the sixth-rated prospect in the Pirates system.

West Michigan Whitecaps start with a sweep

WhiteCaps (0-0) vs. Fort Wayne TinCaps (0-0)

The West Michigan Whitecaps would get off to a hot start sweeping the Fort Wayne TinCaps to start their 2023 season.

Thursday: West Michigan 1, Fort Wayne 0

West Michigan only managed three hits on the day coming from Eliezer Alfonzo, Roberto Campos, and Ben Malgeri; Malgeri had the only run, a solo home run in the second inning. Wilkel Hernandez got the start and went four innings, allowing only two base runners coming off hits and he struck out two. The Whitecaps used six total pitchers to preserve the shutout.

Friday: West Michigan 8, Fort Wayne 2

West Michigan's lineup came to life in this one as four players had two hits; Malgeri, Danny Serretti, Jace Jung, and Justice Bigbie. Chris Meyers drove in three runs while Malgeri drove in two. Carlos Pena got the start for the Whitecaps and would go four innings allowing just two hits and he would strike out four.

Saturday: West Michigan 3, Fort Wayne 1

West Michigan only had four hits with two coming from Izaac Pacheco; the other two came from Alfonzo and Malgeri. Jung, Malgeri, and Meyers each had an RBI for the Whitecaps. Keider Montero got the start and would go four innings giving up one earned run on three hits; he would walk two and strike out three.

Weekly West Michigan Leaders

Ben Malgeri: 4-9 4 R, 2 HR, 4 RBI, BB

Roberto Campos: 2-9, 2 R, 2 BB

Eliezer Alfonzo: 2-6, 2B, BB

Justice Bigbie: 2-6, 2 R, 3B, BB

Carlos Pena: 4 IP, 2 H, 4 K

Week Ahead

Coming Up Next: The WhiteCaps will hit the road for Lansing to take on the Lansing Lugnuts the High A affiliate of the Oakland Athletics. The Lugnuts will bring Catcher Daniel Susac who is ranked seventh in Oakland's system as well as ninth-ranked in their system SS Max Muncy.

Lakeland Flying Tigers get a series win versus Tampa

Flying Tigers (0-0) vs. Tampa Tarpons (0-0)

The Lakeland Flying Tigers got their season started winning two out of three games against Tampa.

Friday: Lakeland 7, Tampa 4

Lakeland got their season started with a win, the offense was led by Wenceel Perez who had three hits on the day; Perez is playing with Lakeland on a rehab assignment. Troy Melton got the start for Lakeland and would go four innings giving up four hits and allowing two earned runs; he would strike out seven and not walk anyone.

Saturday: Lakeland 1, Tampa 6

Lakeland dropped their first game of the season. Lakeland picked up five hits on the day Peyton Graham led the way for the offense with two hits. Ulices Campos got the start going 3.1 innings, allowing three runs on four hits; he walked two and struck out five.

Saturday: Lakeland 5, Tampa 1

Lakeland picked up their second win of the season and a series win over Tampa. Jose De La Cruz led the way for the Flying Tigers with three hits followed by Manuel Seguera with two. Carlos Marcano got the start for Lakeland going 3.2 innings without allowing a run, he did give up two hits; he would walk two and strikeout one.

Weekly Lakeland Leaders

Wenceel Perez: 4-12, 2 R, 2 2B, RBI, SB

Carlos Pelegrin: 3-9, R, 2 RBI, 2 SB

Seth Stephenson: 3-8, 3 R, 3 RBI, BB, SB

Jose De La Cruz: 4-4, R

Troy Melton: 4 IP, 4 H, 2 ER, 0 BB, 7 K

Week Ahead

Coming Up Next: The Flying Tigers will have their first series at home starting Tuesday as they take on the Bradenton Marauders who are the A affiliate of the Pittsburgh Pirates. The Marauders bring in 2B Tremarr Johnson who was drafted fourth overall in the 2022 Draft and is the 25th overall-rated prospect in the MLB Top 100. The Flying Tigers will also face the Pirates' 12th-rated prospect, Pitcher Thomas Harrington.