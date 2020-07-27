Dr. Anthony Fauci’s ‘rookie’ baseball card sets sales record

Infectious diseases expert Dr. Anthony Fauci threw the ceremonial first pitch prior to the Washington Nationals home opener against the New York Yankees.

And while the pitch definitely wasn’t one of the better first pitches we’ve seen, people sure wanted to get their hands on a special commemorative card.





The Topps Company, Inc., who manufactures baseball cards, made a special “rookie” card for Fauci, and it’s already broken record sales. The company announced that 51,512 cards had been sold, breaking the previous record of 19,396 prints of Toronto Blue Jays 3B Vladimir Guerrero Jr in 2016.

“We’re excited by the popularity of Dr. Fauci’s Topps NOW card,” Emily Kless, Topps communications manager said in an email. “Topps prides itself on capturing the unique moments of the MLB season, one baseball card at a time, and Dr. Fauci’s inclusion in this year’s Topps NOW cards is just one way in which we are highlighting the uniqueness of the 2020 season.”

Have you gotten your hands on a Dr. Fauci rookie card yet?

– – Quotes via Lorenzo Reyes of USA Today Link – –