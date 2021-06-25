Draft expert floats trade offer for Detroit Pistons No. 1 overall pick

Sharing is caring!

The Detroit Pistons won the lottery and their reward is the No. 1 overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft, which almost everybody believes will be Cade Cunningham out of Oklahoma State.

But could the Pistons trade out of the No. 1 slot if the right offer is made?

According to NBA draft expert Jonathan Givony, the Pistons could potentially be interested in an offer that would include Golden State Warriors C James Wiseman, who was the No. 2 overall pick in the 2020 draft.

From KNBR.com:

Lowe: “Someone here in Chicago [at the draft combine] pitched me — do you think the Warriors or the Pistons would do Golden State offers No. 7, 14 and [James] Wiseman for the No. 1 pick in the draft? Does either side do that? If I’m Detroit, it depends what you think about Wiseman because seven and 14, if you look at the average expected return on seven and 14, it’s not awesome. Particularly 14. You have to love Wiseman to do that. I am curious what the Warriors do given those picks, given they are all in win-now mode. They are not going to worry about if Wiseman’s got to start. They are trying to win right now. What kind of players do they pick, do they flip those picks for a veteran? Seven and 14 aren’t like golden chips.

Givony: “The Warriors are one of the big storylines that we’re gonna be following for sure. Not just because they move the needle, but because their situation is so interesting. What is Steph going to do a year from now? What do they think about Wiseman deep down? As you may remember, I was not a James Wiseman guy and I was not shocked by the year he had. I don’t subscribe to the theory that what DeAndre Ayton is doing now should make them feel any better. DeAndre Ayton was a 10x better prospect than James Wiseman…

“And yeah, I think Detroit would definitely look at that. They were one of the teams that supposedly loved Wiseman a year ago. So that could be an interesting move for them. But their fans would be disappointed by that I would think.”

Nation, do you think the Pistons would be interested in this offer for the No. 1 pick?