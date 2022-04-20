Drafting Malik Willis is Preposterous

The future QB of the Detroit Lions should not be drafted at #2

Note: This show is produced for visual effect and designed to be seen and heard. It is mostly conversational in nature. If you are able, we strongly encourage you to watch the video or download the Podcast, which includes emotion and emphasis that’s not on the page. Transcripts are generated using a combination of speech recognition software and human transcribers and may contain errors. Please check the corresponding video or podcast before quoting in print or commenting about errors.

A.J Reilly: The worst case scenario for the Detroit Lions at number two is drafting Malik Willis.



I just got done saying this, and if it happens, Paul, you might want to duck because I’ll probably be throwing some hands. I’m not going to be happy with the fact that we have spent this “hard earned” number to pick on a small school quarterback that we just don’t know what he’s going to be.

Again, I don’t want to write him off that he’s not going to be a good NFL quarterback, but I do want to stand firm on the fact that he’s not the #2 overall pick in this draft. Now let’s be very clear, this is the worst draft for the Lions to have the #2 overall pick.

Who’s Worth that #2 Overall Pick?

There really is nobody worthy of that number two overall pick. Yes, Aidan Hutchinson is the best prospect in the draft. But even so, in other drafts, Aidan Hutchinson may not even be the number two overall pick. There’s a million ways you could kind of fleece this out. It’s just a bad position for the Lions to be in. So don’t make a bad position, worse by drafting Malik Willis.



I don’t want to see it. Yes, he went to my alma mater, but I am not going to be a Slappy in that way and say, he’s got to come to Detroit and play for my team because I don’t want him, unless it is later first round, second round, which he’s not going to get that far, but that is the only time you entertained the thought of even bringing him to Detroit.



The preposterous for me is Malik Willis at number two.

