Sign up Now at DraftKings Sportsbook Kansas and Claim a $100 Free Bet!

With the start of the 2022 NFL season just a few weeks away, one of the top online sportsbooks on the market is coming to the state of Kansas. DraftKings Sportsbook is set to go live in the sunflower state very soon. Sign up with DraftKings Sportsbook today and claim $100 in free bets plus an entry into a $100,000 sweepstakes.

Keep reading to find out how you can claim this exclusive offer and what the sign-up process should look like to you.

DraftKings Sportsbook Kansas PRE-LAUNCH OFFER

& WIN $100k BET NOW

DraftKings Sportsbook Kansas Promo Code – Claim a $100 Free Bet

Before diving into the first part of this sign-up promotion, it’s crucial to note that this is a “pre-launch” offer. What this means is that you can claim the promo code today, and it will guarantee the rewards being in your account come launch date.

It’s still unclear when exactly DraftKings is planning on going live in Kansas. However, the expectation is that it will be soon, with Week 1 of the NFL season so close.

With all of that in mind, signing up for DraftKings Kansas today and claiming this exclusive promo code will secure you a $100 free bet on launch date. The free bet will appear in your account once the sportsbook officially goes live in Kansas.

To claim this pre-launch bonus, all you have to do is register for a DraftKings Kansas account using one of Detroit Sports Nation’s exclusive links. Signing up through one of our links is the only way to ensure the bonus is applied to your account.

Create Your New DraftKings Account Today

To sign up today and claim this exclusive DraftKings Sportsbook promo code, follow the below listed steps.

Create your new DraftKings account

Enter any and all registration details

Opt-in to the Kansas pre-launch promotional offer

Receive a notification confirming the free bets (paid out as four $25 bets) will be in your account on launch date

Once DraftKings Kansas goes live, use your free bets on the event of your choosing!

By claiming this pre-launch promotional offer, you will also be entered into a $100,000 sweepstakes giveaway. One customer will win $100,000 worth of free bets from the giveaway.

Must be 21 years or older. Must be physically located in the state of Kansas. Free bets must be used within seven days of DraftKings Kansas going live. Free bets cannot be redeemed for cash.

CLICK HERE TO CLAIM YOUR $100 FREE BET!

DraftKings Sportsbook Kansas – $1,050 Sign-up Bonus

In addition to this $100 free bet pre-launch bonus, new DraftKings users can also claim the sportsbook’s standard sign-up bonus. Between a $50 free bet and a $1,000 deposit match bonus, this promotion is worth an additional $1,050.

What this means is that you can register today with the pre-live offer and claim your $100 free bet and entry into the $100,000 sweepstakes, and then also claim the $1,050 bonus once the sportsbook officially goes live in the state of Kansas.

Between the two offers, your potential earnings skyrocket up to $1,150. That’s a fantastic way to kickstart your DraftKings betting career.

Once you claim your $100 pre-live offer, come back to this page to grab your $1,050 sign-up bonus.

