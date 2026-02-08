Drake Curse? Rapper Places Massive Super Bowl LX Bet

Drake is making headlines again, this time for putting seven figures on the line ahead of Super Bowl LX.

According to ESPN Bet, the Canadian rapper, singer, and songwriter has placed a $1 million wager on the New England Patriots to defeat the Seattle Seahawks in the Super Bowl. It’s a bold move considering New England enters the game as a +195 underdog.

If the Patriots pull off the upset, Drake won’t just get his money back — he would win an additional $1.95 million, turning his total payout into nearly $3 million.

This isn’t the first time Drake has gone viral for a massive sports bet, but wagering a million dollars on the biggest game of the year immediately raises the stakes, and the pressure, heading into kickoff.

Now the question is simple:

Will Drake be celebrating another huge payday… or become the latest example of the infamous “Drake Curse” on Super Bowl Sunday?