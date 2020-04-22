41.2 F
    Draymond Green compares his struggles to Jordan without Pippen

    To say that former Michigan State Spartan and three-time All Star Draymond Green didn’t have his most productive season in the NBA in 2019-20 would be a bit of an understatement.

    The Golden State Warriors power forward was averaging a mere 8.0 PPG with 6.0 RPG before the COVID-19 pandemic forced the shutdown of the NBA. Of course, many will point to the fact that superstars Steph Curry and Klay Thompson absent with injuries combined with the free-agency departure of Kevin Durant could be behind Green’s struggles.

    All of this while Golden State’s streak of five consecutive trips to the NBA Finals was going to be snapped, as they were in the Western Conference standings basement.

    The man himself touched on that subject, saying that the great Michael Jordan wasn’t the same without teammate Scottie Pippen on the floor:

    “Michael Jordan struggled without Scottie Pippen. You want to come at me?” he exclaimed.

    Well, that’s certainly quite the comparison to make. How do you feel about his comments?

    By Michael Whitaker
