Draymond Green discusses Kobe Bryant’s final moments as a father

The tributes continue to pour in from the sports world for former NBA superstar Kobe Bryant, who was killed along with his 13 year old daughter and seven others in a tragic helicopter crash this past weekend.

Former Michigan State Spartan Draymond Green, currently with the Golden State Warriors, took some time earlier this week to reflect on Bryant, and described what the heartbreaking final moments that Bryant had with his daughter must have been like.

Draymond Green with a deep, personal reflection on Kobe, parenting and what it must’ve been like in those final moments for him trying to protect his daughter pic.twitter.com/ertIPvo0gK — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) January 29, 2020

“He’s right there with his daughter, and he’s probably telling her that everything’s OK,” Green said. “In his mind, he knows it’s not. But as a father, you can’t even show your child that you don’t think it’s OK.”

“No, I was nowhere near that helicopter, but I know how he went out,” Green said. “Probably squeezing his daughter tight and telling her everything was going to be OK, and that crushes me because I understand it just from being a father.”

Green suited up for the Spartans from 2008 to 2012.