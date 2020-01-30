31.8 F
Detroit
Thursday, January 30, 2020
type here...
College Sports

Draymond Green discusses Kobe Bryant’s final moments as a father

By Michael Whitaker

Must Read

College SportsMichael Whitaker - 0

Draymond Green discusses Kobe Bryant’s final moments as a father

The tributes continue to pour in from the sports world for former NBA superstar Kobe Bryant, who was killed...
Read more
Detroit Red Wings NewsMichael Whitaker - 0

Red Wings GM Steve Yzerman has a message for Washington’s Alex Ovechkin

This is so cool! Washington Capitals superstar Alex Ovechkin passed former Detroit Red Wings captain Steve Yzerman for 9th...
Read more
Detroit Lions NewsArnold Powell - 0

Voice of Detroit Lions says he is preparing call for Super Bowl

It seems like the Detroit Lions are so far from winning a Super Bowl that it is pretty much...
Read more
Michael Whitaker
Always at the front lines of Detroit Sports.

The tributes continue to pour in from the sports world for former NBA superstar Kobe Bryant, who was killed along with his 13 year old daughter and seven others in a tragic helicopter crash this past weekend.

Former Michigan State Spartan Draymond Green, currently with the Golden State Warriors, took some time earlier this week to reflect on Bryant, and described what the heartbreaking final moments that Bryant had with his daughter must have been like.

“He’s right there with his daughter, and he’s probably telling her that everything’s OK,” Green said. “In his mind, he knows it’s not. But as a father, you can’t even show your child that you don’t think it’s OK.”

“No, I was nowhere near that helicopter, but I know how he went out,” Green said. “Probably squeezing his daughter tight and telling her everything was going to be OK, and that crushes me because I understand it just from being a father.”

Green suited up for the Spartans from 2008 to 2012.

Have something to say? Click here to jump to the comments!

Previous articleRed Wings GM Steve Yzerman has a message for Washington’s Alex Ovechkin

Comments

- Advertisement -

Latest News

College SportsMichael Whitaker - 0

Draymond Green discusses Kobe Bryant’s final moments as a father

The tributes continue to pour in from the sports world for former NBA superstar Kobe Bryant, who was killed...
Read more
Detroit Red Wings News

Red Wings GM Steve Yzerman has a message for Washington’s Alex Ovechkin

Michael Whitaker - 0
This is so cool! Washington Capitals superstar Alex Ovechkin passed former Detroit Red Wings captain Steve Yzerman for 9th all time on the NHL...
Read more
Detroit Lions News

Voice of Detroit Lions says he is preparing call for Super Bowl

Arnold Powell - 0
It seems like the Detroit Lions are so far from winning a Super Bowl that it is pretty much pointless to even think about...
Read more
Detroit Lions News

Wayne Fontes reveals how many Super Bowls his Detroit Lions teams would have won with Matthew Stafford

Arnold Powell - 0
Ever since he came to the Detroit Lions, Matthew Stafford has been a lightning rod amongst both the fans and the media, both local...
Read more
Detroit Lions News

Graph shows golden opportunity for Detroit Lions to go from worst to first in NFC North

Arnold Powell - 0
I am not going to lie. Heading into the 2019 season, I downed the Kool-Aid and I truly believed the Detroit Lions could make...
Read more
- Advertisement -

More Articles Like This

Video captures sad moment when Tom Izzo informs Cassius Winston of Kobe Bryant’s death

College Sports Michael Whitaker - 0
The news of former NBA superstar Kobe Bryant's shocking death along with his 13 year old daughter and seven others in a helicopter crash...
Read more

Michigan’s Isaiah Livers exits game in first game since returning from injury

College Sports Michael Whitaker - 0
As soon as he got back, he went right back out again. Michigan's Isaiah Livers appeared to re-injure his groin in his first game...
Read more

Bench clearing brawl takes place at conclusion of Kansas vs. Kansas State

College Sports Arnold Powell - 0
Emotions are always high during in-state rivalries and that was certainly the case on Tuesday night when Kansas and Kansas State squared off. Watch as...
Read more

49ers cornerback Richard Sherman still has no love for ex-coach Jim Harbaugh

College Sports Michael Whitaker - 0
The hatred that Richard Sherman has for now-Michigan Wolverines coach Jim Harbaugh lives on, and it doesn't look it there's an end in sight....
Read more
- Advertisement -

Category

Links

Stay connected

Stay up to date with your favorite sports news while you enjoy your morning coffee!

[tdn_block_newsletter_subscribe input_placeholder=”Your email address” btn_text=”Subscribe” tds_newsletter2-image=”518″ tds_newsletter2-image_bg_color=”#c3ecff” tds_newsletter3-input_bar_display=”row” tds_newsletter4-image=”519″ tds_newsletter4-image_bg_color=”#fffbcf” tds_newsletter4-btn_bg_color=”#f3b700″ tds_newsletter4-check_accent=”#f3b700″ tds_newsletter5-tdicon=”tdc-font-fa tdc-font-fa-envelope-o” tds_newsletter5-btn_bg_color=”#000000″ tds_newsletter5-btn_bg_color_hover=”#4db2ec” tds_newsletter5-check_accent=”#000000″ tds_newsletter6-input_bar_display=”row” tds_newsletter6-btn_bg_color=”#da1414″ tds_newsletter6-check_accent=”#da1414″ tds_newsletter7-image=”520″ tds_newsletter7-btn_bg_color=”#1c69ad” tds_newsletter7-check_accent=”#1c69ad” tds_newsletter7-f_title_font_size=”20″ tds_newsletter7-f_title_font_line_height=”28px” tds_newsletter8-input_bar_display=”row” tds_newsletter8-btn_bg_color=”#00649e” tds_newsletter8-btn_bg_color_hover=”#21709e” tds_newsletter8-check_accent=”#00649e” embedded_form_type=”mailchimp” tds_newsletter=”tds_newsletter1″ tds_newsletter1-input_bar_display=”” tdc_css=”eyJhbGwiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjAiLCJkaXNwbGF5IjoiIn19″ tds_newsletter1-f_input_font_family=”712″ tds_newsletter1-f_btn_font_family=”712″ tds_newsletter1-f_input_font_size=”14″ tds_newsletter1-btn_bg_color=”#266fef” embedded_form_code=”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”]
- Advertisement -

© Fan Driven Media LLC. | All rights reserved.