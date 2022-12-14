Draymond Green has fan kicked out for threatening his life [Video]

Green was going back and forth with a fan

If you are familiar with the work of Golden State Warriors F Draymond Green, you are well aware that he is a bit of a hothead. If you don’t believe us, just ask his own teammate, Jordan Poole, who he recently punched in the face. Well, Green is back in the news again, but thankfully, he showed some self-control this time around and allowed security to do their job when a fan allegedly threatened his life.

What did Draymond Green do?

On Tuesday night, during the Warriors’ matchup against the Milwaukee Bucks, Green had a fan removed from the arena after the fan allegedly threatened his life.

As you can see in the video below, Green asks one of the referees on the court to have the fan booted from the game.

Draymond Green gets fan thrown out

Steph Curry’s after he asked “what he say” is priceless 🤣🤣🤣😳 pic.twitter.com/eRoMUqmsJ9 — 🛸🐐Ziggy B🐐🛸 (@therealziggyb23) December 14, 2022

Here is some footage of Draymond Green arguing with the fan before having him escorted out of the arena.

“What’s that pass? What’s the pass? I would love to know what that pass is,” Green asked the fan. “You ain’t sh*t … I thought so. Explain yourself if you want to be heard.”

Following the game, Green said the fan said “some threatening stuff to my life.”

Draymond Green on the situation that led to a fan ejection in Milwaukee tonight pic.twitter.com/YMG4X0OFNK — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) December 14, 2022