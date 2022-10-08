Draymond Green stepping away from Warriors following incident with Jordan Poole

On Saturday, Golden State Warriors F Draymond Green spoke to the media for the first time since he violently punched his teammate Jordan Poole in the face during practice.

Featured Videos



During the presser, Green apologized for his actions and he added that it is “bullshit” that the video of the incident was leaked to the media.

Green told the media that he will step away from the Warriors for a few days.

Green announces he will step away from the team for a few days to focus on himself, and allow the team to "heal." He doesn't know how long he will be away. — Kendra Andrews (@kendra__andrews) October 8, 2022

Why is Draymond Green stepping away?

Green explained why he has decided to step away from the Golden State Warriors.

Green said he will take the challenge to “right the ship,” which he said would not be an “easy process.” “But I also look forward to continuing to better myself and my emotional state and how I deal with my emotions,” he said. “I think that one thing that I lack is how to let emotions out.” Via NBA.com

Warriors head coach Steve Kerr said their is no timetable as to when Green will return to the Warriors.

Draymond Green apologizes for his actions

Green said he apologized to Poole and to his Warriors’ teammates. He added that with the video leaking, there is a huge embarrassment aspect for everyone involved.

“No. 1, I was wrong for my actions that took place on Wednesday. For that I have apologized to my team. I have apologized to Jordan,” Green said during a nearly 40-minute news conference. “I wanted to take that a step further. With the event yesterday with the video leaking, there is a huge embarrassment that comes with that, not only for myself … but the embarrassment that Jordan has to deal with and that this team has to deal with and this organization has to deal wit, but also Jordan’s family. “His family saw that video, his mother, his father saw that video. Quite frankly, if my mother saw that video, I know how my mother would feel.” Via NBA.com

Nation, what penalties do you think Green should face from the Warriors?