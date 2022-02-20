Draymond Green trashes city of Cleveland during All-Star Game

Former Michigan State Spartan Draymond Green knows all about the city of Cleveland, having suited up against the Cleveland Cavaliers as a member of the Golden State Warriors four straight years in the NBA Finals.

Green, who was selected to the All-Star game as a reserve but can’t play due to injury, received a cool reception from the fans at Rocket Mortage FieldHouse during the All-Star festivities.

And during an on-air conversation with teammate Steph Curry, Green made his thoughts about the city of Cleveland clear.

“Steph, No. 1, this city is not great,” he said, invoking laughter from Curry. “It’s far from great.”

"Steph, No. 1, this city is not great… it's far from great."- Draymond Green on Cleveland pic.twitter.com/RQvRIU47Yo — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) February 21, 2022

Of course, the fans in Cleveland had a chilly reception for Curry as well, proving that grudges amongst fan bases can last a long time.

– – Quotes via Awful Announcing Link – –