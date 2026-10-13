It took just one preseason game for Detroit Pistons forward John Collins to make headlines for something other than his basketball ability. Now, Golden State Warriors veteran Draymond Green has a warning for Detroit’s newest big man following his heated confrontation with Phoenix Suns forward Dillon Brooks.

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Green, who knows a thing or two about physical basketball and getting under opponents’ skin, believes Collins may have unintentionally put a target on his back. And it all comes down to the massive shoes left behind by former Pistons fan favorite Isaiah Stewart.

Draymond Green Warns John Collins About Replacing Isaiah Stewart

During an October 10 episode of The Draymond Green Show, Green discussed the confrontation between Collins and Brooks during Detroit’s 109-107 preseason victory over Phoenix on October 5.

While Green appreciated Collins’ willingness to stand his ground, he made it clear that taking on Stewart’s former role as Detroit’s enforcer comes with expectations.

“I respect the effort. However, when you’re giving that effort, and you’re going to step into the shoes Stewie was filling, you’re going to have some big shoes to fill,” Green said on his podcast. “You’re going to have to be on that type of time all the time because people are going to start trying you to see if you’re on that type of time.”

That’s quite the message from Green, who has spent his NBA career establishing himself as one of the league’s most physical and outspoken competitors. His point is simple: Once a player establishes a reputation for refusing to back down, opponents will make a point of testing whether that reputation is legitimate.

Collins Already Had a Heated Run-In With Dillon Brooks

The warning comes after Collins and Brooks tangled during the first quarter of Detroit’s preseason opener at Little Caesars Arena. The two forwards battled for position before Collins put his hand around Brooks’ neck, prompting officials and teammates to intervene.

Collins received a Flagrant 1 foul, while Brooks was assessed a technical foul. As we previously covered, Brooks later accused Collins of trying to choke him and questioned why he was penalized during the exchange.

Collins, meanwhile, acknowledged afterward that he hadn’t necessarily intended to establish himself as Detroit’s physical presence. However, he certainly wasn’t disappointed that the confrontation sent a message about his willingness to compete.

“I wasn’t necessarily trying to set that tone, but I’m glad I did,” Collins said following the incident. “Just sometimes you have to play basketball and get physical. I’m going to go out there and compete every night.”

Can John Collins Fill Isaiah Stewart’s Shoes?

Green’s comments highlight an interesting challenge for the Pistons as they prepare for the 2026-27 season. Stewart, who was traded to the Memphis Grizzlies during the offseason, had become synonymous with Detroit’s physical identity and willingness to challenge opposing players.

The Pistons completed Stewart’s departure as part of a massive six-team trade, leaving Detroit to replace not only his defensive contributions but also the edge he brought to the court.

Collins wasn’t brought to Detroit simply to serve as an enforcer, of course. The Pistons signed him to a three-year, $51 million contract because of his offensive versatility, athleticism and ability to stretch the floor alongside Cade Cunningham and Jalen Duren.

But if Collins can provide some of Stewart’s toughness without allowing unnecessary technical fouls and confrontations to become distractions, Detroit could benefit from another dimension of his game.

Green seems to believe Collins has already announced his intentions to the rest of the NBA. Now comes the difficult part: backing them up throughout an 82-game regular season.

And if Green is right, opposing players won’t waste much time finding out whether Collins is ready for that challenge.