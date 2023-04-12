Dre Bly spent 11 seasons as a player in the NFL, including spending four seasons with the Detroit Lions. Now, Bly is back in the Motor City as he has been hired to be the team's cornerbacks coach. During a recent interview, he explained that he is jealous of the Lions and all of the excitement that has been going on since Dan Campbell took over as head coach.

Dre Bly is back and he's jealous of Dan Campbell's Detroit Lions

Bly said that as a former NFL player, he wishes he could have been part of something like what is currently going on in Detroit.

“I’m a little jealous (of the players now),” Bly said on Wednesday afternoon. “Just looking at how they finished last year, looking at all the excitement they had on the field, looking at how much fun they was having with Dan (Campbell) and the rest of the coaching staff. They were on ‘Hard Knocks.’ It was on TV. It’s a lot of excitement, man. When I heard people talking about the Lions here in this community, just all across the football world, there is a lot of excitement. And me as a former player, that’s something that you wish to be part of.

“I didn’t get the chance to experience that as a player (here), so it’s pretty cool to be back on that other side.”

Bottom Line: Bly is back and ready to help the Lions' cornerbacks

Bly has returned to the Lions as their cornerbacks' coach and expressed his jealousy towards the current players who are experiencing a lot of excitement and fun under the leadership of new head coach Dan Campbell. That being said, he is more than ready to get to work and to do whatever he can to help out the Lions' cornerbacks.

“So that’s why I’m so excited to be back here in Detroit, because I felt like I left some things out there on the field that I wasn’t able to provide here in Detroit. And to see the way those guys are trending now, and the way we’re trending with the leadership that we have, it’s really a blessing to be back and be a part of.”