Dre’ Bly takes to Twitter after being hired by Detroit Lions

Within the past hour or so, news broke that Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell has hired former Detroit cornerback Dre' Bly to join his staff. Bly, who played in the Motor City for four seasons, will be taking over as the team's cornerbacks coach in 2023. Following the news breaking, Bly took to Twitter to react to being hired by his former team for the upcoming season.

What Dre' Bly said on Twitter

After Detroit officially announced the hire, Bly took to Twitter to explain how excited he is and to thank some people.

“I’m excited to announce that I have joined the Detroit Lions as the Cornerbacks Coach! Thank you to Mrs. Sheila Ford Hamp and the rest of the Ford Family, DC Aaron Glen, GM Brad Holmes and HC Dan Campbell for an opportunity to come back home! Let’s Go!”

Why it Matters

Dan Campbell loves bringing in former players to join his coaching staff and that is exactly what he is doing with Bly. Bly, as you can see above, is VERY excited to be back in the city where he once played, and was once selected to two Pro Bowls.