Drew Brees has his children to announce his retirement on Instagram [Video]

Exactly 15 years ago today, Drew Brees signed a contract to play quarterback for the New Orleans Saints. Now, Brees is hanging up his cleats.

As you will see in the video below, rather than making the announcement himself, Brees had his children do the honors and they are pretty darn excited.

Congrats on an amazing career, Drew!

“After 20 years as a player in the NFL and 15 years as a Saint, it is time I retire from the game of football. Each day, I poured my heart & soul into being your Quarterback. Til the very end, I exhausted myself to give everything I had to the Saints organization, my team, and the great city of New Orleans. We shared some amazing moments together, many of which are emblazoned in our hearts and minds and will forever be a part of us. You have molded me, strengthened me, inspired me, and given me a lifetime of memories. My goal for the last 15 years was striving to give to you everything you had given to me and more.

I am only retiring from playing football, I am not retiring from New Orleans. This is not goodbye, rather a new beginning. Now my real life‘s work begins!”

