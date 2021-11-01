Drew Brees responds to question about him returning to New Orleans Saints

On Sunday, New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston went down with what the team believes could be a ‘significant knee injury’ against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Following the injury, former Saints QB Drew Brees was asked if he would come out of retirement to fill in for Winston.

“I’ll be there Saturday to call the Notre Dame-Navy game, and I’ll be here Sunday,” Brees said regarding his broadcasting duties with NBC.

Darn, this would have been quite the story.

