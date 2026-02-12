Detroit Lions OC Drew Petzing Sounds Off on Jared Goff

When Drew Petzing talks about Jared Goff, it’s not coach-speak. It’s not surface-level praise. It’s the kind of evaluation that only comes from deep tape study and firsthand experience with multiple NFL quarterbacks.

And the takeaway is clear: Petzing is fired up to build an offense around Jared Goff.

During his exclusive interview with Pride of Detroit, the Detroit Lions’ new offensive coordinator offered one of the strongest endorsements of Goff that fans have heard from a coordinator in years, and it explains exactly why Detroit’s offense is positioned to keep rolling.

Petzing Saw the Truth on Tape

Petzing admitted that before the interview process, his exposure to Goff was limited. Like most coaches outside the division, he saw flashes on TV, respected the results, but didn’t fully grasp the level Goff was playing at.

That changed quickly.

“He’s been awesome. He’s as impressive as a quarterback as I’ve seen watching tape. I think its one of those things when your not in the division, I think we played them two years ago, but we didn’t have a ton of overlap, but it’s like you see them, you watch a couple games on TV here and there and your like, ‘Oh, it seems like he’s playing well,’ and then coming into the interview process, and watching the tape, I think you start to really appreciate how good he really is and what level he’s been playing at these last couple years.”

That tape study revealed a quarterback operating at an elite mental and technical level — something Petzing values deeply as a play caller.

Rhythm, Timing, Vision — and Violence

What stood out most to Petzing wasn’t just production. It was how Goff plays the position.

“When you have a guy that sees the game like he does, that can operate the way he does, the rythm and the timing and the vision is really impressive. And then having the physical tools to put the ball where it needs to be placed, to have touch but to also have the violence in this throwing motion.”

That word — violence — matters. It reflects trust. Goff isn’t just a distributor. He’s a quarterback who can layer throws, drive the ball, and punish defenses when windows are tight.

And Petzing made it clear that labeling Goff as “just a pocket passer” misses the bigger picture.

“Yes, he’s a pocket passer, but he’s made some great plays in the keeper game, on the move. There’s just so many things that I think he does at a really high level, that again, it all goes back to what puts stress on a defense.”

The Little Things That Change Everything

Petzing emphasized something Lions fans have watched quietly for years — the details that don’t show up in highlight reels.

“When you know a guy can see the field, check in and out of plays, get in and out of the huddle, like those are little things that that I think get taken for granite at times, that really make a massive difference in how an offense opperates, and the success of a team.”

That command of the offense is non-negotiable for Petzing. And it’s why Goff’s consistency over time matters just as much as peak performance.

“And I think he’s done that at such a high level for such a long time.”

Why Pocket Passing Still Wins Championships

Petzing didn’t shy away from a hard NFL truth: eventually, every quarterback has to win from the pocket.

“At the end of the day, in this league, at some point, you’re gonna have to win the game from the pocket. Like, when you play a great defense, they’re not gonna miss on the pass rush, and if they are, they’re good enough to bring five or six guys to make sure they don’t.”

This is where Petzing’s excitement becomes obvious.

“And I think he’s done that so consistently. As a coach, that’s where you get really excited.”

Comparing Goff to Kyler Murray and Jacoby Brissett

Petzing has coached very different quarterbacks, including Kyler Murray and Jacoby Brissett, and he didn’t dance around the comparison.

“Kyler (Murray) wasn’t that, but Jacoby (Brissett) is a little bit more of that. He started 12 games for us this year, and I coached Jacoby in the quarterback room in Cleveland for 11 games that he started in 2022, so I have been around some guys with similar skillsets.”

Then came the line Lions fans will love.

“And I love Jacoby. Jared’s probably a little bit more gifted and played at a little bit higher level, I know he wouldn’t want me to say that, and Jared absolutely would, and he’s right. But it’s true, like it is absolutely true.”

That’s not speculation. That’s a coordinator staking his reputation on his quarterback.

The Relationship Matters Just as Much

Beyond talent, Petzing was equally impressed by who Goff is day-to-day.

“And then just talking to him, his love of the game, his willingness to work at it and grind it out, and be demanding of his teammates but also allowing me to be demanding of him, I think is really special.”

That mutual accountability is critical — and rare.

“So, I’m just really excited to get to work with him.”

How Much Will Petzing Lean on Jared Goff?

When asked how much Goff will influence the offensive scheme and base concepts, Petzing didn’t hesitate.

“Immensely.”

That single word says everything.

Bottom Line

Drew Petzing isn’t building an offense for Jared Goff — he’s building it with him.

From command of the huddle to pocket dominance, from processing speed to physical execution, Petzing sees Goff as a quarterback who stresses defenses in every possible way. And perhaps most importantly, he trusts him.

For the Detroit Lions, that partnership could be the engine that drives their offense to the next level.