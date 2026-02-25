Lions OC Drew Petzing Details Flexible Offensive Vision

If anyone was expecting the Detroit Lions to suddenly turn into a heavy, tight–end–driven offense in 2026, new offensive coordinator Drew Petzing is pumping the brakes on that idea.

While Petzing’s recent work in Arizona featured plenty of heavy personnel groupings, Lions head coach Dan Campbell made it clear during his press conference that Detroit’s offense will not simply copy-and-paste what the Cardinals did.

“They’ve used a lot of heavy sets lately, but that’s where their roster has gone,” Campbell said via Pride of Detroit. “That’s not something that I foresee us being.”

That comment set the tone for what Petzing reinforced soon after: adaptability will define the Lions’ offense, not rigid personnel preferences.

Why 13 Personnel Isn’t the Plan in Detroit

Petzing emphasized that Detroit’s offensive identity will be shaped by who’s available — not by any pre-set formation philosophy.

“We want our best 11 on the field,” Petzing said. “That can look a million different ways. And, as you just talked about, that can change as the season goes, that can change as the offseason goes.”

That flexibility stands in stark contrast to systems built around one dominant grouping. Instead, Petzing’s approach allows the Lions to evolve throughout the year, adjusting to injuries, matchups, and player development.

In other words, Detroit’s offense won’t be boxed into 13 personnel just because Petzing used it elsewhere.

Petzing Isn’t Demanding ‘His’ Players

One of the more telling insights from Petzing came when he addressed his role in roster construction. While some coordinators lobby aggressively for specific player types, Petzing made it clear that’s not how he operates.

“I’m going to voice my opinion and we’re going to be involved in those conversations,” Petzing said. “But those guys spend so much time making sure that we’re bringing in the right people, the right culture fit, the right scheme fit.”

Rather than pushing for hand-picked acquisitions, Petzing sees his responsibility beginning once players arrive in Detroit.

“I see my job more as once they’re here, making sure that I’m, as we talked about, I’ve got to make sure they hit their ceiling,” he said. “That’s my number one job as a coordinator.”

That mindset aligns closely with how general manager Brad Holmes has built the roster since arriving in Detroit.

Collaboration Is More Than a Buzzword

Petzing also highlighted the collaborative environment inside the Lions’ building, noting it’s not just lip service.

“(Collaboration) a buzzword around here for the right reasons,” Petzing said. “It’s important to our process and how we want to do things, and ultimately, to get to that right answer in everything we do.”

That shared approach — between coaching staff and front office — has become a defining feature of Detroit’s rise over the past several seasons.

What This Means for the 2026 Lions Offense

Taken together, Petzing’s comments paint a clear picture of what’s coming in Detroit:

No rigid commitment to heavy personnel

Constant adjustment based on roster strengths

A coordinator focused on maximizing talent, not collecting it

Strong alignment with Brad Holmes and Dan Campbell

Rather than reshaping the Lions to fit his system, Petzing is shaping the system around the Lions — a philosophy that fits perfectly with Detroit’s recent success.