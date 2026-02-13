Drew Petzing Reveals What He Wants Detroit’s Offense to Be

If there was any doubt about whether Drew Petzing would fit in Detroit, his own words erased it quickly.

In his exclusive interview with Pride of Detroit, the Lions’ new offensive coordinator described a philosophy that aligns seamlessly with Dan Campbell’s vision, an offense built on physicality, adaptability, and putting constant stress on opposing defenses. This won’t be a system-first operation. It will be a player-driven, punishment-based approach that evolves weekly.

And yes, Petzing was very clear about what that means.

Violence Isn’t a Buzzword — It’s the Standard

What drew Petzing to Detroit wasn’t just the roster or the recent success. It was the way the Lions play the game.

“One of the things that I firmly believe in football is that win or lose, it’s a violent game. And people on the other side of the ball need to feel it every time you step on the field. I think that identity in this building has been so prevalent throughout everything they’ve done. As an outsider looking in, you have a ton of respect for that, because that’s not always easy to do.”

That belief is foundational. For Petzing, physicality isn’t situational — it’s constant. It’s the baseline expectation, and it informs how the offense is built from the ground up.

An Offense Built Around Players, Not a Playbook

Rather than forcing a rigid system, Petzing emphasized that his offense will always reflect the personnel available — and that philosophy must remain fluid throughout the season.

“I think the key to any offense is it’s got to be built around the players you have, and you’ve got to highlight their ability and what they do best. Every roster I’ve been on, it’s going to be a little different. I wouldn’t say it’s, ‘Hey, it’s going to be this, it’s going to be that.’ It’s going to be what we feel like we’re best at and what makes us hard to defend. And I think that has to evolve each and every week you’re in this league.”

That adaptability is a direct reflection of lessons Petzing learned in Arizona, where injuries forced weekly adjustments. It’s also a mindset that fits perfectly in Detroit, where versatility and toughness define the roster.

Running the Ball Is an Attitude

When Petzing talks about the run game, it’s impossible not to hear echoes of Campbell’s voice.

“At the end of the day, the game comes down to the fundamentals, right? You’ve got to be able to block, catch, throw, tackle, run. Running the ball is an attitude thing, and it’s about moving people off the line of scrimmage. It’s about putting the ball in the hands of your best player… as often as possible to affect the game.”

That approach doesn’t require reinvention. Petzing made it clear he isn’t interested in scrapping what already works.

“We’re not going to completely depart from anything that they’ve done really well. I’m hoping I can bring some wrinkles that make that even more effective and maybe unlock a couple things.”

Two Backs, One Problem for Defenses

Detroit’s backfield is one of its greatest strengths, and Petzing sees Jahmyr Gibbs and David Montgomery as stress multipliers when used together.

“You’re always going to try to find ways to get your best players on the field. Whether that’s 25 times a game or five times a game—that has to be something you’re considering. When you have two players of that dynamic ability, you want to find things they can do together… because it puts stress on a defense.”

At the same time, Petzing understands durability matters.

“I also know no one’s going to play 100% of the snaps… if they do, they’re not going to make it through 17 games. It’s a balance.”

Why 13 Personnel Fits Detroit’s Identity

Heavy personnel packages aren’t about old-school football — they’re about leverage and matchup control.

“That final piece is really the key to it: the matchups. When you have guys that can do a lot of different things, you can start to dictate things based on what the defense wants to do. It allows you to dictate to the defense a little bit more… and it gives you the freedom to jump back and forth without being predictable.”

In other words, Detroit can force defenses into uncomfortable decisions — and punish them regardless of how they respond.

Exactly What the Lions Were Looking For

Petzing’s comments reinforce why Detroit targeted him in the first place. He isn’t chasing trends. He isn’t attached to labels. He believes in fundamentals, accountability, and physical dominance.

“One of the key points of being an offensive coordinator is you’ve got to be in charge of everything, and you have to hold people accountable.”

Detroit didn’t hire Drew Petzing to change who they are. They hired him to sharpen it — to make the offense more adaptable, more punishing, and harder to defend week after week.

If his words are any indication, opposing defenses already know what’s coming.

And they’re going to feel it.