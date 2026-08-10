Drew Petzing Raves About Isiah Pacheco at Lions Camp

Isiah Pacheco came to Detroit with a reputation for running angry.

Drew Petzing has seen exactly that so far.

The Detroit Lions’ offensive coordinator offered a glowing assessment of Pacheco’s start to training camp, praising not only his physical running style but the way he approaches every practice rep.

“He’s been awesome,” Petzing said. “It’s the way he approaches the job, how physical and tough he is, how hard he practices and how much he cares. He can have an unbelievable practice, but if there’s one repetition he didn’t execute exactly the way he wanted, he beats himself up over it. He’s really hard on himself. I think that’s contagious. He has been fun to work with, and I’m excited to see that continue.”

That is strong praise for a veteran back who joined Detroit this offseason after spending his first four NFL seasons with Kansas City.

Pacheco Gives Detroit a Different Kind of Runner

Pacheco, 27, enters his first season with the Lions after rushing for 462 yards and one touchdown on 118 carries in 13 games in 2025, averaging 3.9 yards per attempt. He also caught 19 passes for 101 yards and one touchdown.

His career résumé is more impressive than last year’s numbers alone suggest.

Across four seasons with the Chiefs, Pacheco rushed for 2,537 yards and 14 touchdowns, averaging 4.4 yards per carry. He also added 88 receptions for 554 yards and three scores while becoming a two-time Super Bowl champion.

Detroit did not bring him in to replace Jahmyr Gibbs.

The Lions brought him in because he offers something different.

Gibbs provides elite explosiveness and versatility. Pacheco brings a bruising, downhill element that can punish defenses between the tackles.

Petzing Loves the Physical Mentality

One practice rep apparently captured exactly what Petzing wants from his running game.

“It’s huge,” Petzing said. “There was contact probably a yard or a yard and a half past the line of scrimmage, and it ended up being a nine-yard run. To me, that’s what the running game is about. It’s a physical mentality. Football is a violent sport. When you have players like that with the ball in their hands, it gets everybody else on the field excited.”

That is classic Pacheco.

He has built his NFL identity around running through contact and refusing to go down on first contact.

For Petzing, that style affects more than the running back room. A back carrying defenders can energize the offensive line, receivers and sideline.

That is exactly the kind of tone Detroit wants offensively.

Pacheco Could Be Valuable Behind Gibbs

The Lions have already made it clear that Gibbs will be their featured back in 2026.

Pacheco still has a significant role to play.

Detroit needs someone capable of absorbing carries, handling short-yardage situations and keeping Gibbs fresh without forcing the offense to completely change its identity.

Pacheco fits that job well.

He also brings legitimate postseason experience and a proven track record of handling meaningful snaps. In 10 career playoff games, he has rushed for 547 yards and four touchdowns while adding 142 receiving yards.

For a Lions team with championship aspirations, that experience carries value.

Bottom Line

Drew Petzing could not have been much more complimentary of Isiah Pacheco’s start to training camp.

The veteran running back has impressed Detroit with his toughness, practice habits and physical mentality.

That combination makes him an intriguing complement to Jahmyr Gibbs.

Gibbs may be Detroit’s bell cow, but Pacheco gives the Lions another runner who can turn a one-yard collision into a nine-yard gain.

And judging by Petzing’s comments, that is exactly what Detroit hoped it was getting.