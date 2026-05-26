Detroit Lions’ Most Important Offseason Move Could Make or Break 2026 Season

The Detroit Lions entered the 2026 offseason facing one massive question.

How do you keep one of the NFL’s highest-scoring offenses dangerous while also fixing the inconsistency that quietly surfaced late last season?

Head coach Dan Campbell answered that question with one of the most important decisions of his tenure, hiring Drew Petzing as the team’s new offensive coordinator.

And according to ESPN, that move may ultimately become the defining factor behind Detroit’s entire 2026 season.

Why Drew Petzing’s Arrival Matters So Much

On paper, it may seem strange to question an offense that still averaged 28.3 points per game in 2025.

But numbers alone never told the full story.

The Lions remained explosive, yet there were stretches where the offense struggled to consistently establish rhythm outside of chunk plays and home run moments. At times, Detroit looked too reliant on explosive individual talent rather than sustainable offensive structure.

That issue became especially noticeable during critical moments late in the season.

According to ESPN, Detroit is hoping Petzing can help restore a clearer offensive identity while maximizing one of the NFL’s deepest collections of skill talent.

That challenge alone makes him arguably the most important addition the organization made this offseason.

Dan Campbell Chose Petzing Over Bigger Names

When Campbell moved on from former offensive coordinator John Morton after just one season, many expected Detroit to aggressively pursue some of the bigger coaching names available.

Instead, Campbell went in a different direction.

Rather than targeting former Mike McDaniel, Petzing emerged as the choice after spending the previous three seasons coordinating the offense for the Arizona Cardinals.

The move immediately drew mixed reactions around the league because Arizona’s offense experienced uneven stretches during his tenure. However, Detroit clearly believes the surrounding talent and organizational structure here will allow Petzing to thrive differently.

And Campbell’s endorsement carries weight.

According to ESPN, Petzing has already earned respect from both Campbell and players because of his work ethic and football background.

Detroit’s Offensive Talent Gives Petzing Huge Opportunities

Few first year coordinators walk into a better offensive situation than the one Petzing inherits.

Jared Goff remains firmly in his prime and continues operating comfortably within Detroit’s offensive structure. The receiving corps led by Amon-Ra St. Brown and Jameson Williams gives the Lions one of the NFL’s most dangerous passing combinations.

Then there is Jahmyr Gibbs.

With David Montgomery no longer on the roster following his trade to the Houston Texans, Gibbs now fully steps into the spotlight as Detroit’s featured running back.

That changes the offense significantly.

Petzing now has an opportunity to build more of the offense directly around Gibbs’ versatility as both a runner and receiving weapon. Few players in the league create matchup problems the way Gibbs does in space.

The Lions are betting Petzing can unlock even more from him.

The Pressure Will Be Immediate

The reality is simple.

Detroit is no longer a rebuilding team learning how to win. This is a franchise with legitimate Super Bowl expectations entering 2026.

That means patience will likely be limited if the offense struggles early.

Campbell has already shown throughout his coaching tenure that he is willing to make aggressive changes when he feels something is not working. If offensive inconsistency resurfaces, scrutiny around Petzing will intensify quickly.

At the same time, if he successfully modernizes the offense while maintaining Detroit’s explosiveness, the Lions could legitimately field one of the NFL’s most complete offensive attacks.

That is why this hire feels so important.

It is not just another coordinator change.

It may ultimately determine whether Detroit takes the final step toward championship contention or spends another season wondering what could have been.